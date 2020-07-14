Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to reveal that a senior Congress leader had called him up on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm. Without revealing the name of the Congress member, Puri claimed that he had requested him to allocate 35 Lodhi road Lutyen’s bungalow to another INC MP so that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could stay on.

Facts speak for themselves!



A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on.



Let’s not sensationalise everything please. https://t.co/n1RQr6SGm6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 14, 2020

This revelation came as a response to Priyanka Gandhi’s Tweet denying a report that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a request to allow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some time. The report said that after the government directive, the Centre was approached to grant permission to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to stay on in the government bungalow for some more time. It furthered that when the matter was brought to PM Modi’s notice, he accepted her request.

Calling the report “fake”, the Gandhi-scion Tweeted that she had made no such request to the government. She said that as per the eviction letter handed to her on the 1st of July, she would be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August.

This is FAKE NEWS.



I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August.https://t.co/GkBO5dkaLs — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 14, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra served notice to vacate the Lutyen’s bungalow

On July 1, 2020, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was served a notice to vacate her bungalow provided by the Government of India. She got the bungalow because she was an SPG protectee. However, despite losing the SPG security allocated to her, last year, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had continued to stay in the bungalow, that too on reduced rent.

Last year in November, the SPG cover provided to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn and replaced by CRPF security. And since then, almost 8 months have passed, but the Gandhi-scion has continued to stay in the government bungalow.