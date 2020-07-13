On Monday morning, the West Bengal police reportedly recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from Sunday night.

The shop, from where the corpse of the BJP leader was retrieved, is located about 1.5km from his house. After he went missing on Sunday night, the local area was searched overnight but it was in vain. The family of the BJP MLA has alleged that it is a case of murder. Reportedly, the cops rushed to the crime scene after they received information about the incident.

The body has been sent for autopsy and an investigation is underway. Debendra Nath Roy was an elected representative from the reserved seat in Uttar Dinajpur. He was a former member of the CPI (M) and won from the party ticket in three consecutive terms. He had joined the BJP along with 50 other councillors in May last year. Reportedly, he had helped villagers financially through cooperative committees.

Reaction to the Alleged ‘Murder’

BJP leader Rahul Sinha has urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to order CBI inquiry in the case. He alleged, “Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the killing and has made it look like a suicide.”

We demand CBI inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray. Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing: BJP leader Rahul Sinha pic.twitter.com/b6q41zVwSp — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased MLA, Chandima Roy, has alleged that her husband has been murdered as a part of a premeditated plan. Raiganj MP Debashree Chowdhury has demanded an inquiry into the matter. “Debendranath er mrittu onek sondeho jonok. Ek jan manush haath badha obostai kokhono attohotta korta parban na. Sokolai sondhoho korecha (Debendra Nath’s death is suspicious. None can commit suicide with his hands tied. Everyone is skeptical about his death).”