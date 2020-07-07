Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home Crime West Bengal's 'chain man' sentenced to death for rape and murder: Here is all...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal’s ‘chain man’ sentenced to death for rape and murder: Here is all you need to know about the serial killer

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Court sentenced the 38-year-old serial killer to death penalty
West Bengal serial killer–chain man
0

A court in West Bengal on Monday sentenced a 38-year-old suspected serial killer, known as the ‘chain man’, to death in a rape and murder case. Known as ‘chain man’, Kamruzzaman Sarkar was arrested last June in connection with rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl. Sarkar was awarded death penalty in the case by a district court in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Monday. He has been booked for the murders of at least nine women and raping two of his victims.

Sarkar was charged in 15 cases in two districts—Hooghly and East Burdwan. Out of the 15 cases, two were rape cases, seven murder cases and remaining six attempts to murder cases while his victims aged between 16 to 75. In a few cases, Sarkar was also booked under sections related to robbery as he had robbed the victims. All the crimes committed by the chain man took place between 2013 to 2019.

Bengal’s serial killer: The Chain Man

Originally from Murshidabad district, Sarkar used to stay with his wife, two sons and a daughter in East Burdwan.

Sarkar used to enter the houses of his prey on the pretext of taking the electricity reading and then attack the women, some of those who managed to escape his attack told the court. Sarkar would strangulate his prey with a cycle chain and then attack them on the head with an iron rod to ensure the victim is dead. His modus operandi of using a cycle chain to assault his victims earned him the sobriquet-‘chain man’.

According to Bhaskar Mukherjee, SP, East Burdwan district, Sarkar chose his victims carefully and usually operated in the afternoon when men of the house were away for work, adding that Sarkar would monitor the house of the victim for 2 to 3 days to ensure that his prey is alone at the home.

Sarkar’s belief in superstition led to his downfall

No one else but Sarkar’s own belief in superstition became the cause of his undoing. It was his red colour bike and helmet that led to his arrest last year.

Sarkar’s astrologer had allegedly told him that red was a lucky colour for him and so he persisted using his bike and helmet even when some women survived his onslaught and managed to escape, the police said.

However, after the gruesome murder of the 16-year-old teen, the police had formed teams and taken the help of local volunteers to arrest the culprit. Two civic volunteers informed the police that a man on a red motorbike had tried to barrel past the barricade. But, he lost his control and fell. The infamous ‘chain man’ was finally arrested by the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Opinions Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.

Pakistan: After destroying under construction walls, radical Islamists recite Azan at proposed Hindu temple site

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The plot was allocated by the Islamabad city development authority to the local Hindu community to build a temple, the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital city.

After India banned them over privacy concerns, TikTok claims it will pull out of Hong Kong due to ‘new Chinese law’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TikTok has claimed it will pull out of Hong Kong as sharing user data is against its policy.

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

Crime

West Bengal’s ‘chain man’ sentenced to death for rape and murder: Here is all you need to know about the serial killer

OpIndia Staff -
Serial killer Kamruzzaman Sarkar earned the tag of 'chain man' by entering houses posing as an official from electricity department
Read more
Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Media

Vinod Dua cites OpIndia case to plead for quashing of FIRs, Court says cases different, IO instructed to submit investigation details in a week

OpIndia Staff -
In the last hearing, the SC had granted Vinod Dua interim protection from arrest till July 6.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Funds received from the UK, Oman and UAE in January, Police continues to probe foreign funding link

OpIndia Staff -
Sleuths of Delhi Police have made a major revelation about the alleged foreign funding into the violent anti-Hindu riots that rocked the national capital in the last week of February
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ set to release online, trailer breaks Avengers’ record on YouTube

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' is releasing on 24th July on Disney+Hotstar, the trailer has broken records with 5.1 million likes on YouTube.
Read more
Opinions

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: After destroying under construction walls, radical Islamists recite Azan at proposed Hindu temple site

OpIndia Staff -
The plot was allocated by the Islamabad city development authority to the local Hindu community to build a temple, the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital city.
Read more
News Reports

After praising India’s TikTok ban, Mike Pompeo says the USA may also ban Chinese social media apps

OpIndia Staff -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that his country is also exploring options to ban Chinese apps, including TikTok that threat data security.
Read more
News Reports

PoK: Protests held against Pakistani govt and China over illegal dam construction on Neelum and Jhelum rivers

OpIndia Staff -
Protests held in Pakistan occupied Kashmir against illegal dam constructions over Neelum and Jhelum rivers.
Read more

Connect with us

235,001FansLike
399,880FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com