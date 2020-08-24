Monday, August 24, 2020
Home Social Media Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two 'orphan' girls and married them off...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

Contrary to the media reports claiming that the Muslim man 'adopted' the orphan girls and in a benevolent gesture and married them off according to the Hindu customs, the brides were neither adopted, nor orphans and their mother is still alive.

OpIndia Staff
A man from Ahmednagar, Baba Bhai Pathan completed rituals of his adopted nieces during the marriages
Baba Bhai Pathan embracing his 'adopted' nieces, images via Twitter
2

Recently, social media websites were flooded with a heart-warming story of a Muslim man ‘adopting’ two girls and later marrying them off as per Hindu rituals.

According to the several reports in the media, a Muslim man, Bababhai Pathan, who hails from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra, ‘adopted’ two orphan sisters and organised their wedding from his own expenses in accordance with the Hindu rituals.

The same story was picked up by an IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, posting a tweet lavishing praises on Bababhai Pathan for ‘adopting’ two orphan girls and marrying them off as per Hindu traditions. Lauding Pathan’s gesture, Kabra hailed the Muslim man as a totem of unity and humanity and asserted that it is due to people like him that the faith and trust of crores of people on humanity remains resolute.

The brides’ are not orphans as claimed in the media

However, contrary to the media reports claiming that the Muslim man ‘adopted’ the orphan girls and in a benevolent gesture and married them off according to the Hindu customs, the brides were neither adopted, nor orphans and their mother is still alive.

- Advertisement -

According to popular Marathi blogger and columnist Sameer Gaikwad, Bababhai Pathan was a rakhi brother of the bride’s mother and he performed the rituals of a maternal uncle at the wedding of the two daughters of the Bhusare family in Bodhegaon of Ahmednagar. The mother of the brides ties rakhi to Bababhai Pathan every year because she doesn’t have a biological brother.

आपल्या भारताचं हे खरं चित्र आहे…"खरा तो एकची धर्म जगाला प्रेम अर्पावे" या साने गुरुजींच्या उक्तीचा अर्थ सर्वांना कळेल…

Posted by Sameer Gaikwad on Saturday, August 22, 2020

After it came to the fore that the girls were not orphans ‘adopted’ by Bababhai Pathan as being bandied about in the media and the weddings were organised by the mother of the girls, IPS Kabra corrected himself by issuing a clarification tweet on the incident.

Clarifying assertions made in his previous tweet, IPS Kabra said that he was updated from media sources that the two sisters were not orphans and that their mother ties rakhi to Bababhai Pathan every year as she doesn’t have a real brother.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra news, Maharashtra cases, Ahmednagar cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Cracks in Yadav household? Tej Pratap Yadav, son of fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav, tweets cryptic tweet on ‘thieves’ who looted Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wondered whether Tej Pratap Yadav had directed the Tweet towards his father- the fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav
Read more
Editor's picks

Here is what is happening at Congress Working Committee meeting. We have no idea what to make of it

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

Opinions saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more
News Reports

Cracks in Yadav household? Tej Pratap Yadav, son of fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav, tweets cryptic tweet on ‘thieves’ who looted Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wondered whether Tej Pratap Yadav had directed the Tweet towards his father- the fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav
Read more
Editor's picks

Here is what is happening at Congress Working Committee meeting. We have no idea what to make of it

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra’s self-proclaimed ‘chela’ and ‘gold buddy’ roots for the Gandhis, says no ‘outsider’ can be Congress president

OpIndia Staff -
Congress worker Jagdish Sharma has been very vocal about his proximity to Gandhi family's son-in-law Robert Vadra.
Read more
Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump’s campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to woo Indian-American voters ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
America uses video featuring PM Narendra Modi from Houston and Ahmedabad events to woo Indian-American voters.
Read more
News Reports

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gathering at chicken shop turns communal as Anwar and Shahid hurl casteist slurs at Rahul, five detained

OpIndia Staff -
As per the Amar Ujala report, things turned a little violent in Chiraiyakot village of Mau, Uttar Pradesh over a petty issue where in at least 10 people were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,009FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com