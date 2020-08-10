Monday, August 10, 2020
Home Politics ‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat advises Congress workers

Before Thorat, Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, who was also present in the meeting, echoed similar sentiments, asking Congress workers to be overly aggressive while dealing with the authorities.

OpIndia Staff
Congress Maharashtra president asks workers to intimidate government employees to get their work done
Balasaheb Thorat(Source: Free press journal)
37

At a review meeting of the coronavirus crisis in Solapur, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat asked his party workers to be tough with the government officers by taking 4-5 bullies with them. He suggested the district party workers to take the help of toughies in order to get their work done.

“The Government authorities should fear us. We should have some grip over the administration. Take 4-5 guys along with you to instil this fear,” Thorat said while addressing the local Congress cadres in Solapur.

Before Thorat, Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, who was also present in the meeting, echoed similar sentiments, asking Congress workers to be overly aggressive while dealing with the authorities.

“If your work is not getting done, create a ruckus. Nobody understands the language of request. You have got the right to snatch it. Every leader has to take care of his taluka. There should be no complain from your side. We will support you,” Thakur said.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Women and Child Development, Adv. Yashomati Thakur, Minister Dattatraya Bharane, Collector Milind Shambharkar, Commissioner of Police Ankush Shinde, Municipal Commissioner P. Shivshankar, District Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Prakash Vaichal.

Thorat also added that the state is going through a raging pandemic and the infection is rapidly spreading because of the foreign nationals. He asserted that though the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai is on the mend, it is on the rise in other regions of the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbala thorat, thorat viral video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat advises Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was in Solapur to attend coronavirus review meeting the local Congress leaders
Read more
Media

Times of India publishes response by Police to their article on Delhi Riots as ‘letter to editor’: How TOI is deceiving its readers

Editorial Desk -
It was only a few days ago when Delhi Police had written a scathing response to an editorial published by the Times of India that questioned the Delhi Police over its handling of the Delhi Riots.
Read more

Lawyer’ Mehmood Pracha, the cover-page boy of pro-ISIS magazine, wants to start anti-CAA-NRC protests from August 15

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehmood Pracha had earlier appeared on the cover of a pro-ISIS publication that had asked Indian Muslims to reject nationalism and join the caliphate

Rahul Gandhi loses even in Twitter poll by India Today

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amusingly, India Today's other poll also binned Rahul Gandhi and his monologues which the media house tried to pass off as criticism.

Uttar Pradesh: PFI and other Islamist organisation under scanner ahead of Independence Day celebrations in wake of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Security has been increased across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Independence Day, keeping in mind the threat perception just days after the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Rajasthan: Muslim auto driver was thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, communal angle not confirmed by police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Auto driver in Rajasthan was thrashed for looting him, not for not chanting Jai Sri Ram as alleged, confirms police

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more

Latest News

Politics

‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat advises Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was in Solapur to attend coronavirus review meeting the local Congress leaders
Read more
News Reports

“How can you file this petition again?”, Supreme Court raps up TMC MP Mahua Moitra and dismisses her petition

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court rejects Mahua Moitra's plea to put CM Relief Funds at par with PM Cares Fund
Read more
Sports

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali considering sponsoring the 13th season of Indian Premier League

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali is considering to become title sponsors of the upcoming IPL season which will be played in Dubai.
Read more
News Reports

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy media leader Jimmy Lai arrested under China’s new ‘national security law’, may face a long prison sentence

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Jimmy Lai may face a prison sentence from 10 years up to life, if found guilty of 'collusion with foreign forces' by the Chinese Communist regime.
Read more
Media

Times of India publishes response by Police to their article on Delhi Riots as ‘letter to editor’: How TOI is deceiving its readers

Editorial Desk -
It was only a few days ago when Delhi Police had written a scathing response to an editorial published by the Times of India that questioned the Delhi Police over its handling of the Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer’ Mehmood Pracha, the cover-page boy of pro-ISIS magazine, wants to start anti-CAA-NRC protests from August 15

OpIndia Staff -
Mehmood Pracha had earlier appeared on the cover of a pro-ISIS publication that had asked Indian Muslims to reject nationalism and join the caliphate
Read more
Media

Rahul Gandhi loses even in Twitter poll by India Today

OpIndia Staff -
Amusingly, India Today's other poll also binned Rahul Gandhi and his monologues which the media house tried to pass off as criticism.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Second accused Mabud Ali arrested in the suspected murder of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy, had borrowed Rs 1 crore

OpIndia Staff -
While the West Bengal police has ruled out 'foul play', the BJP unit of West Bengal has alleged that the Debendranath Roy was murdered.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal: KP Oli insists that Madi municipality is ‘Ayodhyapuri’, plans to build Mandir and do Bhoomi Pujan there

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal PM KP Oli is adamant on his claim that Madi municipality is the real 'Ayodhyapuri'. Lays out plan to build a temple and do Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi residents receive calls from unknown numbers trying to incite communal tension on Ram Mandir ahead of Independence Day, security tightened

OpIndia Staff -
It should be noted that Delhi's Khajuri Khas is the area which was amongst the worst affected in the anti-Hindu riots that broke out in February this year after the anti-CAA protests turned violent.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,627FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com