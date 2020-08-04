Vijay Goel writes to govt to rename ‘Babar Road’ to ‘5 August Road’

On Tuesday, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel and his supporters unilaterally renamed the Babur road in Delhi to ‘5 August Road.’ The development comes a day before the Bhoomi Pujan event which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Ayodhya.

The politician superimposed a poster that read ‘5 August road’ on the signboard that earlier carried the name of the Mughal tyrant Babur. As seen in visuals, the name of the erstwhile ruler was struck out with black paint. Besides, he demanded the new signboard be retained or the road to be renamed after an ’eminent personality.’ Reportedly, Vijay Goel had written to the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in this regard. As per reports, the road is located 50 yards from the residence of the BJP politician in Delhi.

Vijay Goel urges NDMC rename Babur road

In a tweet, Vijay Goel said, “The name of the road adjoining the Bengali market must be changed to ‘5 August road’ from the existing ‘Babur road.’ Babur was a foreign invader who destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Tomorrow, on August 5, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir. As such, NDMC should consider changing the name of Babur road.”

दिल्ली के बंगाली मार्किट में “बाबर रोड” का नाम बदलकर “5 अगस्त मार्ग” रखा जाये। बाबर विदेशी आक्रांता था, उसने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का विध्वंस करवाया।कल 5 अगस्त को अयोध्या में श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का शिलान्यास प्रधानमंत्री करेंगे ऐसे में NDMC को बाबर रोड का नाम बदलना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/1dHZk7p8rs — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 4, 2020

Bhoomi Pujan to be attended by RSS Chief, PM Modi

The Bhoomi Pujan will be attended by prominent leaders such as Mahesh Bhagchandka, PM Narendra Modi, Pawan Singhal, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first do Darshan Pujan at Shri Hanumangarhi temple, followed by Puja of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi. Following this, the Bhoomi Pujan and stage event will be conducted. The Bhoomi Pujan that is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya will witness a total footfall of 175 eminent guests. According to the trust, around 135 priests and Hindu spiritual leaders following several sects and traditions of the faith will participate in the said event.