The Bhoomi Pujan that is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya will witness a total footfall of 175 eminent guests. According to the trust, around 135 priests and Hindu spiritual leaders following several sects and traditions of the faith will participate in the said event.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust constituted to build the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya informed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, and other reasons, many eminent personalities may not attend the event.

Earlier, there were some media speculations and social media talks around former Home Minister Lalkrishna Advani not attending the event. Advani was one of the most prominent names in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement and many believed that his attendance would have been very important, sending the symbolic message that the long struggle has finally become successful.

However, the Trust informed that it is neither advisable nor appropriate for people above 90 years of age to attend the event in person where there are so many COVID-19 cases. Also, there are some practical difficulties with travel and arrival due to the pandemic restrictions in place, the trust informed.

Pujya Shankaracharya ji and many sadhus will also not attend the event due to the Chaturmas rituals, the Trust informed. Former minister Uma Bharti had also earlier informed media that she will not attend the event at Ayodhya due to the pandemic.

Trust had appealed to people to watch the event on TV and celebrate with diyas at home

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established for the construction of the temple, will organise the event for Bhoomi Pujan. The trust has also appealed to the general public, especially Hindu devotees to watch the event on TV and light diyas in their homes on the day to mark the historic and spiritual event.

PM Modi, RSS chief to attend the event

The Bhoomi Pujan will be attended by the likes of tall leaders such as Mahesh Bhagchandka, PM Narendra Modi, Pawan Singhal, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first do Darshan Pujan at Shri Hanumangarhi temple, followed by Puja of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi. Following this, the Bhoomi Pujan and stage event will be conducted.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, sacred soil from 2000 places of pilgrimage and water from over 100 rivers has been collected from the Bhoomi Pujan. Besides, auspicious material for the Puja has been sent by the Puja Shankaracharya and other Sants. Due to the limited invitees to the Bhoomi Pujan event to follow social distancing guidelines, the Ram Janmabhoomi trust has urged Ram Bhakts to organise Bhajan, Kirtan and Prasad distribution in villages and cities while following social distancing guidelines.

Soil for Bhoomi Pujan collected from Dalit temples

On Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) informed that soil from Dalit temples all across India will be collected for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, reported The Economic Times. As per the report, the soil has been sent by Sant Ravidas temple (Kashi), Maharshi Valmiki Ashram (Sitamarhi), Valmiki Ashram (Central Delhi), and Tantya Bhil temple (Madhya Pradesh). Reportedly, the RSS is planning to build a Centre for training priests from all sections of the society in Ayodhya. “The SC community is an integral part of the Hindu society… This community has resisted conversions and fought the most to save cows. The Sangh is indebted to them,” conceded VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Silver brick to be placed at the foundation site

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly place a silver brick at the foundation site of the majestic Ram Mandir during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. As per reports, the silver brick weighs 22.6 kg and costs around ₹15,59,000. Besides, the name of the PM Modi, date and time to be placed and the Holy chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is written on the brick. As per the inscription, the brick will be placed at the site at 12:15:15 pm. The brick is inked with markings of Holy Swastika, and Hindu ceremonial adornments of Haldi, kumkum and kumkum infused threads.