Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home News Reports It is not advisable for persons above 90 years of age to attend Bhoomi...
News Reports
Updated:

It is not advisable for persons above 90 years of age to attend Bhoomi Pujan because of COVID-19: Mandir trust informs, read details

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bhoomi Pujan: Ram Janmabhoomi trust reveals important details about the event
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Business Today)
3

The Bhoomi Pujan that is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya will witness a total footfall of 175 eminent guests. According to the trust, around 135 priests and Hindu spiritual leaders following several sects and traditions of the faith will participate in the said event.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust constituted to build the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya informed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, and other reasons, many eminent personalities may not attend the event.

Earlier, there were some media speculations and social media talks around former Home Minister Lalkrishna Advani not attending the event. Advani was one of the most prominent names in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement and many believed that his attendance would have been very important, sending the symbolic message that the long struggle has finally become successful.

However, the Trust informed that it is neither advisable nor appropriate for people above 90 years of age to attend the event in person where there are so many COVID-19 cases. Also, there are some practical difficulties with travel and arrival due to the pandemic restrictions in place, the trust informed.

Pujya Shankaracharya ji and many sadhus will also not attend the event due to the Chaturmas rituals, the Trust informed. Former minister Uma Bharti had also earlier informed media that she will not attend the event at Ayodhya due to the pandemic.

Trust had appealed to people to watch the event on TV and celebrate with diyas at home

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established for the construction of the temple, will organise the event for Bhoomi Pujan. The trust has also appealed to the general public, especially Hindu devotees to watch the event on TV and light diyas in their homes on the day to mark the historic and spiritual event.

PM Modi, RSS chief to attend the event

The Bhoomi Pujan will be attended by the likes of tall leaders such as Mahesh Bhagchandka, PM Narendra Modi, Pawan Singhal, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first do Darshan Pujan at Shri Hanumangarhi temple, followed by Puja of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi. Following this, the Bhoomi Pujan and stage event will be conducted.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, sacred soil from 2000 places of pilgrimage and water from over 100 rivers has been collected from the Bhoomi Pujan. Besides, auspicious material for the Puja has been sent by the Puja Shankaracharya and other Sants. Due to the limited invitees to the Bhoomi Pujan event to follow social distancing guidelines, the Ram Janmabhoomi trust has urged Ram Bhakts to organise Bhajan, Kirtan and Prasad distribution in villages and cities while following social distancing guidelines.

Soil for Bhoomi Pujan collected from Dalit temples

On Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) informed that soil from Dalit temples all across India will be collected for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, reported The Economic Times. As per the report, the soil has been sent by Sant Ravidas temple (Kashi), Maharshi Valmiki Ashram (Sitamarhi), Valmiki Ashram (Central Delhi), and Tantya Bhil temple (Madhya Pradesh). Reportedly, the RSS is planning to build a Centre for training priests from all sections of the society in Ayodhya. “The SC community is an integral part of the Hindu society… This community has resisted conversions and fought the most to save cows. The Sangh is indebted to them,” conceded VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal. 

Silver brick to be placed at the foundation site

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly place a silver brick at the foundation site of the majestic Ram Mandir during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. As per reports, the silver brick weighs 22.6 kg and costs around ₹15,59,000. Besides, the name of the PM Modi, date and time to be placed and the Holy chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is written on the brick. As per the inscription, the brick will be placed at the site at 12:15:15 pm. The brick is inked with markings of Holy Swastika, and Hindu ceremonial adornments of Haldi, kumkum and kumkum infused threads.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Kargil War’s retired MiG-23 aircraft installed on AMU campus listed for sale on OLX, proctor says fake ad

OpIndia Staff -
MiG-23 installed at AMU listed on OLX for sale at 9.99 crore, proctor says the ad is fake and an attempt to defame the university.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Is ED violating its guidelines by registering money laundering case in connection with SSR’s death? Here’s how NDTV journalists peddled fake news

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate has recently lodged a case of money laundering in connection with the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Opinions Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.

Organise Deepotsav, Akhand Ramayan Path: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges everyone to light earthen lamps for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya today afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held

Faizal Farooqui, accused in Delhi’s anti-Hindu Riots case tried to get bail on fake medical certificate, case registered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police have filed a case against Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooqui, his wife, doctor and advocate for submitting fake documents to get bail in the anti-Hindu riots case.

After Congress claimed Lord Ram didn’t exist, Kamal Nath prepares to host Hanuman Chalisa recital, Digvijay Singh credits Rajiv Gandhi for Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Congress senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya has already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

It is not advisable for persons above 90 years of age to attend Bhoomi Pujan because of COVID-19: Mandir trust informs, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The trust informed that a total of 135 priests, sadhus and Hindu spiritual leaders have been invited for the Bhoomi Pujan event. 175 people have been invited in total.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress IT cell worker arrested for wishing death upon Amit Shah after he was diagnosed with Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A man named Anand Prasad, reportedly working as a secretary of the IT cell of the Karnataka PCC, had made derogatory statements and wished death upon Home Minister Amit Shah.
Read more
News Reports

Kargil War’s retired MiG-23 aircraft installed on AMU campus listed for sale on OLX, proctor says fake ad

OpIndia Staff -
MiG-23 installed at AMU listed on OLX for sale at 9.99 crore, proctor says the ad is fake and an attempt to defame the university.
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

“Cannot play Hanuman Chalisa, constantly being threatened by Muslims”: Ground report on how scarred Hindus are being forced to abandon homes after Delhi riots

रवि अग्रहरि -
OpIndia has painstakingly chronicled the horrors meted out to the Hindus during the Northeast Delhi riots.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Is ED violating its guidelines by registering money laundering case in connection with SSR’s death? Here’s how NDTV journalists peddled fake news

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate has recently lodged a case of money laundering in connection with the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Second FIR registered against Drone Boy’ Prathap after he calls his lawyer to his hotel to arrange for ‘bail from his quarantine’: Here’s what...

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone Boy' N.M. Prathap has had a second FIR registered against him after he violated quarantine for the second time.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi violence started with Ladeeda’s call to Jihad on 11th December, now, she has another message ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Ladeeda Farzana, the face of the violent protests that swept Jamia Millia Islamia University last year, shared the picture of Babri structure with the message: "Never forget, never forgive"
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more
News Reports

‘Informed Bandra Police his life is in danger on Feb 25, asked them to take action against those named in complaint, no action taken’:...

OpIndia Staff -
Father of Sushant Singh Rajput says he informed Bandra Police about the threat to his son's life in the month of February.
Read more

Connect with us

238,748FansLike
420,827FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com