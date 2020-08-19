Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Home News Reports D-Company aide Chhota Shakeel’s gang member apprehended by Gujarat ATS, was plotting to kill...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

D-Company aide Chhota Shakeel’s gang member apprehended by Gujarat ATS, was plotting to kill BJP leader

Gujarat MoS Home Pradipsinh Jadeja informed that Chhota Shakeel aide, Illiyas Sheikh's mobile contained pictures and videos of the BJP leader.

OpIndia Staff
Chhota Shakeel aide arrested in Gujarat, was plotting assassination of a BJP leader (Courtesy: The Indian Express)
78

Gujarat’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended one alleged sharpshooter belonging to the gang of Dawood aide and dreaded underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel. Illiyas Sheikh was nabbed after an exchange of fire in the wee hours of August 19 (Wednesday).

According to reports, the sharpshooter was plotting the assassination of BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia. Zadafia, a Leuva Patel leader from Saurashtra was Gujarat MoS Home in 2002 and is the co-in charge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to media, Gujarat MoS Home Pradipsinh Jadeja informed that Illiyas Sheikh’s mobile contained pictures and videos of the BJP leader. Jadeja had got in touch with Zadafia, who is currently accompanying Gujarat BJP President CR Patil in his four-day tour to Saurashtra. and arranged to enhance his security.

As per reports, the Gujarat ATS and crime branch had received intel regarding two contract killers hiding in Hotel Vinus in Ahmedabad’s Relief Road. Based on the information, a team raided the hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday. They were fired upon by the men who were hiding in the hotel. Luckily no one was injured and the ATS apprehended one of the two contract killers.

- Advertisement -

Two pistols were recovered from the possession of Illiyas Sheikh, who had come from Mumbai to Ahmedabad with the intention to kill the BJP leader.

Delhi police registered an FIR against Chhota Shakeel after his plan to kill influential politicians and judges was unearthed

On February 7, 2020, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had registered an FIR against Chhota Shakeel after it received inputs that underworld don is plotting to kill influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states.

“The underworld operatives of D-gang have managed to arrange high-grade weapons. The delivery of weapons was also arranged by Shakeel and the communication for delivery was done through ”end-to-end” encrypted messaging applications,” read the FIR which was registered against the underworld gangster on January 27 on the complaint of a police officer, who had received information from a source about the “planned killings”, the Delhi police said.

Though no specific target had been named in the FIR, on the basis of technical analysis, the police said that this plan was made to “infuse terror in the minds of the people and create instability in the country.” 

Senior leaders from parties like the Shiv Sena and the RSS have remained on the hit list of the D-Company and international criminal organization had earlier plotted to assassinate BJP and RSS leaders in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt denies links with modelling firm accused in a sexual abuse case, issues statement after appearing before NCW

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Bhatt said that IMG Ventures used his images without authorization in posters of Mr and Miss Glamour 2020
Read more

Is Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandson, at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Parth Pawar, the son of the Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has tweeted 'Satyameva Jayate' after the SC verdict of Sushant Singh case.

Congress troll Saket Gokhale spreads fake news claiming Ankhi Das has links with RSS using her twin sister’s image

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale uses images of Rashmi Das to spread fake news that her sister and Facebook executive Ankhi Das is linked with RSS

‘No FIR filed in Sushant Singh Rajput case, no investigation on complaints yet’: Read Supreme Court’s comments on Mumbai police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SC said that political interference is being alleged in both states (Maharashtra and Bihar), which has the potential to discredit the investigation.

Salman Khan assassination plot? Sharpshooter nabbed from Faridabad, had conducted recce in Mumbai to plan murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The plan to assassinate Salman Khan reportedly could not be executed because of coronavirus outbreak.

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
Live Updates

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

AMU organises webinar to discuss Khilafat movement, BJP calls it a threat to country’s internal security, seeks action against varsity

OpIndia Staff -
AMU had conducted the webinar on August 13 and a Turkish professor also took part in the discussion on the Khilafat movement
Read more
News Reports

Retired judges, bureaucrats, lawyers write to CJI demanding action against those opposing Prashant Bhushan’s conviction in contempt of court case

OpIndia Staff -
The group has urged the Supreme Court to take exemplary action against the naysayers who have been maligning the court by peddling falsehoods
Read more
News Reports

D-Company aide Chhota Shakeel’s gang member apprehended by Gujarat ATS, was plotting to kill BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Chhota Shakeel was filed after Delhi police got intel that he was plotting to kill political leaders and judges
Read more
News Reports

Posters come up in Aligarh threatening to burn Muslim women alive, banish from Islam, for worshipping Ram Lalla

OpIndia Staff -
Woman BJP leader Rubi Asif Khan and Nargis Mehboob in Aligarh receives threats after performing pooja of Ram Lalla
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Pankaj Punia insults women, mocks the Re 1 sanitary napkin scheme announced by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Pankaj Punia mocked RSS supporters by asking them to use Re 1 sanitary napkin provided by govt to poor women
Read more
News Reports

Balochistan: It has been 11 years since Dr Deen Mohammad was kidnapped in 2009. All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch was kidnapped in 2009. After 11 years of protests, requests and hunger strikes, the family is yet to receive any information about his whereabouts.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Women groove to the ‘Nagin Nagin’ song at Independence Day event organised by Trinamool Congress in West Bengal: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Video of women doing 'Nagin dance' to a Bollywood song at an Independent Day program organised by TMC has gone viral on Internet
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt denies links with modelling firm accused in a sexual abuse case, issues statement after appearing before NCW

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Bhatt said that IMG Ventures used his images without authorization in posters of Mr and Miss Glamour 2020
Read more
News Reports

Is Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandson, at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?

OpIndia Staff -
Parth Pawar, the son of the Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has tweeted 'Satyameva Jayate' after the SC verdict of Sushant Singh case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
433,617FollowersFollow
306,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com