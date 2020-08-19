Gujarat’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended one alleged sharpshooter belonging to the gang of Dawood aide and dreaded underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel. Illiyas Sheikh was nabbed after an exchange of fire in the wee hours of August 19 (Wednesday).

According to reports, the sharpshooter was plotting the assassination of BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia. Zadafia, a Leuva Patel leader from Saurashtra was Gujarat MoS Home in 2002 and is the co-in charge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to media, Gujarat MoS Home Pradipsinh Jadeja informed that Illiyas Sheikh’s mobile contained pictures and videos of the BJP leader. Jadeja had got in touch with Zadafia, who is currently accompanying Gujarat BJP President CR Patil in his four-day tour to Saurashtra. and arranged to enhance his security.

As per reports, the Gujarat ATS and crime branch had received intel regarding two contract killers hiding in Hotel Vinus in Ahmedabad’s Relief Road. Based on the information, a team raided the hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday. They were fired upon by the men who were hiding in the hotel. Luckily no one was injured and the ATS apprehended one of the two contract killers.

Two pistols were recovered from the possession of Illiyas Sheikh, who had come from Mumbai to Ahmedabad with the intention to kill the BJP leader.

Delhi police registered an FIR against Chhota Shakeel after his plan to kill influential politicians and judges was unearthed

On February 7, 2020, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had registered an FIR against Chhota Shakeel after it received inputs that underworld don is plotting to kill influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states.

“The underworld operatives of D-gang have managed to arrange high-grade weapons. The delivery of weapons was also arranged by Shakeel and the communication for delivery was done through ”end-to-end” encrypted messaging applications,” read the FIR which was registered against the underworld gangster on January 27 on the complaint of a police officer, who had received information from a source about the “planned killings”, the Delhi police said.

Though no specific target had been named in the FIR, on the basis of technical analysis, the police said that this plan was made to “infuse terror in the minds of the people and create instability in the country.”

Senior leaders from parties like the Shiv Sena and the RSS have remained on the hit list of the D-Company and international criminal organization had earlier plotted to assassinate BJP and RSS leaders in Maharashtra and Gujarat.