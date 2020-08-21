Friday, August 21, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

Entertainment

Netflix movie sparks outrage for sexualising children, streaming platform says it ‘cannot comment’ on whether it supports pedophilia or not

OpIndia Staff -
Netflix apologised for the 'inappropriate artwork' for the movie and said that they have updated the pictures and description.
Read more
Law

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless
Read more
News Reports

Over 800 dignitaries and lawyers write to CJI raising concern over the conduct of ‘pressure groups’ in the Prashant Bhushan matter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Over 700 lawyers have written a letter to the CJI, expressing concern over certain lobbying groups to tarnish the image of the judiciary when their political ends are not met.
Read more
Sports

As Suresh Raina announces retirement, PM Modi writes a warm letter to the cricketer: Read the letter

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, the same day as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Read more
News Reports

Samajwadi Party leader Lautan ‘Ram’ Nishad says Lord Ram never existed, he is a fictional character like in movies

OpIndia Staff -
Lautan 'Ram' Nishad,who is also the president of Samajwadi Party (SP) Backward Class Cell, said that Lord Shri Ram was just a fictional character just as in the movies.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Delhi police arrest two businessmen who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP through shell companies

In a shocking revelation, journalist Raj Shekhar Jha has revealed that the Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen who were transferring money to Aam Admi Party, headed by Arvind Kejriwal, through shell companies.

The two businessmen have been reportedly identified as Mukesh Bansal and Sudhanshu Bansal.

A shell corporation is a corporation without active business operations or significant assets. These types of corporations are not all necessarily illegal, but they are sometimes used illegitimately, such as to disguise business ownership from law enforcement or the public.

With the police arrested businessmen who were transferring money to AAP, who used to tout themselves to be anti-corruption crusaders, a Pandora’s box might be set to open with ill-gotten donations being revealed.

More Live Updates

Delhi police arrest two businessmen who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP through shell companies

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen, Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal run AAP through shell companies
Read more

Kangana Ranaut makes an announcement, will be joining Twitter soon: Watch her video message

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is all set to join Twitter, announcement made via video message posted by her team
Read more

Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more

Days after recovering from coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital, as of now, has not specified any specific reason as to why Amit Shah has been admitted.
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com