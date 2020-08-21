In a shocking revelation, journalist Raj Shekhar Jha has revealed that the Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen who were transferring money to Aam Admi Party, headed by Arvind Kejriwal, through shell companies.

Delhi Police arrests two businessmen operating shell companies and transferring money to Aam Aadmi Party. Identified as Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal. More details awaited. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) August 21, 2020

The two businessmen have been reportedly identified as Mukesh Bansal and Sudhanshu Bansal.

A shell corporation is a corporation without active business operations or significant assets. These types of corporations are not all necessarily illegal, but they are sometimes used illegitimately, such as to disguise business ownership from law enforcement or the public.

With the police arrested businessmen who were transferring money to AAP, who used to tout themselves to be anti-corruption crusaders, a Pandora’s box might be set to open with ill-gotten donations being revealed.