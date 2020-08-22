On Friday night, the Delhi police have reportedly arrested an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The cops had also recovered 2 kg of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and a weapon from the IS operative.

ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf was nabbed on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout. The police also recovered a pistol from him post-firing.

Delhi Police engages in retaliatory firing

The Delhi Police had received inputs about Yusuf from Central Intelligence authorities, post which he was nabbed by the cops. When he was asked to surrender by the police personnel, the ISIS terrorist fired 2-3 shots at the police personnel. This led to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.

IS operative was radicalised on social media

As per reports, a manhunt has been launched by the Delhi Police to find the source who helped Yusuf procure the explosives. The ISIS terrorist had been planning to carry out a lone-wolf type attack in the National Capital.

However, it is unclear whether he wanted to carry out a suicide bombing attack or an attack in a crowded place. Reportedly, Yusuf was radicalised on social media and many of his handlers are based in Syria and Pakistan.