Saturday, August 22, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out 'lone-wolf' attack in...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

A manhunt has been launched by the Delhi Police to find the source who helped Yusuf procure the explosives. The ISIS terrorist had been planning to carry out a lone-wolf type attack in the National Capital.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police nabs IS operative Abdul Yousuf who wanted to attack Delhi
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Aljazeera)
5

On Friday night, the Delhi police have reportedly arrested an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The cops had also recovered 2 kg of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and a weapon from the IS operative.

ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf was nabbed on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout. The police also recovered a pistol from him post-firing.

Delhi Police engages in retaliatory firing

The Delhi Police had received inputs about Yusuf from Central Intelligence authorities, post which he was nabbed by the cops. When he was asked to surrender by the police personnel, the ISIS terrorist fired 2-3 shots at the police personnel. This led to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.

IS operative was radicalised on social media

As per reports, a manhunt has been launched by the Delhi Police to find the source who helped Yusuf procure the explosives. The ISIS terrorist had been planning to carry out a lone-wolf type attack in the National Capital.

- Advertisement -

However, it is unclear whether he wanted to carry out a suicide bombing attack or an attack in a crowded place. Reportedly, Yusuf was radicalised on social media and many of his handlers are based in Syria and Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISIS in India, isis attacks, isis videos, isis propaganda, radicalisation in india, muslim fundamentalism in india, terrorism in india
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have arrested an ISIS terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire
Read more
Political History of India

How Dravidian ideologues used ‘opposition to Hindi’ to build their ‘protector of Tamil culture’ image and retain power

Suren -
We will now look at how they used the plank of opposition to Hindi as a means of building their image as protectors of Tamil culture and native rights and to bring them to power.
Read more

Destruction of temples, Hindu houses, and killings of Hindus before and after the demolition of illegal structure on Ram Janmabhoomi

Political History of India GujaratRiots.com -
After the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi by Hindus, the left media and its Islamist cohorts are bracing themselves to unleash a war against the Hindus.

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

Law OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more
News Reports

‘My existence is worthless if I can’t help you,’: Leaked WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Mahesh Bhat on June 8. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Mahesh Bhat had claimed that he had met Sushant only twice and he had nothing to do with Rhea's break up with Sushant.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Akhtar and his gang keep an eye, filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in the Industry: Kangana in Republic interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana stated that people like Javed Akhtar claim to be 'atheists' but they actually keep an eye and filter 'Islam-friendly' people in the industry.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Crime

Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Yogita's body was found from the fields in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have arrested an ISIS terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire
Read more
Media

If a journalist says she is neutral, she must be lying: Shekhar Gupta shatters the sham of ‘neutrality’ in a rare moment of honesty

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta, one of the foremost faces of supposed "neutrality" in the world of journalism and the chief of the Editors Guild of India recently acknowledged that journalists naturally had political biases
Read more
News Reports

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia deteriorates even more, here are the factors behind it

OpIndia Staff -
The decades long flourishing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has suddenly nosedived due to various factors
Read more
News Reports

Madras High Court curbs mass processions but allows immersion of idols of Lord Vinayaka by individuals

OpIndia Staff -
Madras High Court strongly objected to the arguments made by the State and directed that individuals must be allowed to immerse idols in water bodies.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur: ‘Because of girls like you people are encouraged to interfere with Muslim laws’, police officer advises triple talaq victim to follow Sharia law

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur women who was given triple talaq, confirms husband admits on record that he gave Rs 50,000 as bribe to police
Read more
News Reports

Bombay HC accepts PIL challenging transfer of funds from Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to Maharashtra government

OpIndia Staff -
Two transfers of Rs 5 crores each were made by the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to the Maharashtra government
Read more
Opinions

India needs to take the Quantum jump, it is time to make the country more Quantum Computing friendly

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
In the bid to build quantum technology in the country, the barriers in policy have to be removed by the govt
Read more
Politics

West Bengal: Radical Muslim leader attacked by TMC workers, TMC MLA Saokat Mollah blamed for attack

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Abbas Siddiqui was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers on 10th August.
Read more
Politics

Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard not invited to Democratic Convention, pedophile-buddy Bill Clinton receives invite even in era of ‘Me Too’

OpIndia Staff -
United States Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has confirmed that she was not invited to participate in the Democratic National Convention.
Read more
Political History of India

How Dravidian ideologues used ‘opposition to Hindi’ to build their ‘protector of Tamil culture’ image and retain power

Suren -
We will now look at how they used the plank of opposition to Hindi as a means of building their image as protectors of Tamil culture and native rights and to bring them to power.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
435,043FollowersFollow
309,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com