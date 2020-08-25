Footprints Publication to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ in Tamil

Chennai-based Footprints Publication will publish Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in Tamil, the publishing house has announced on social media. The same was confirmed by co-author of the book Monika Arora on Tuesday.

Honoured to get#DelhiRiotsUntoldStory

published in Tamil https://t.co/0sSVS6P26Y — Monika Arora (@advmonikaarora) August 25, 2020

The book has attracted a lot of attention after Bloomsbury India caved into bullying by the outrage mob comprised of liberals, Congress supporters and Islamists and decided to withdraw the book. Subsequently, Garuda Prakashan had decided to publish the book in Hindi and English.