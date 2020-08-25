Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

Political History of India

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar
Read more
Law

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court
Read more
News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
Crime

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, reportedly shot by the old woman's grandchildren, the accused Saroj is seen hitting the frail old lady with a dust pan.
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Footprints Publication to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ in Tamil

Chennai-based Footprints Publication will publish Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in Tamil, the publishing house has announced on social media. The same was confirmed by co-author of the book Monika Arora on Tuesday.

The book has attracted a lot of attention after Bloomsbury India caved into bullying by the outrage mob comprised of liberals, Congress supporters and Islamists and decided to withdraw the book. Subsequently, Garuda Prakashan had decided to publish the book in Hindi and English.

More Live Updates

Footprints Publication to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ in Tamil

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai-based Footprints Publication will publish Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in Tamil.
Read more

Supreme Court defers 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, adjourns hearing to September 10

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Prashant Bhushan had said that half of the past 16 CJIs had been corrupt
Read more

Son of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam asks not to believe media reports on singer’s coronavirus status

OpIndia Staff -
SP Charan confirmed that regardless of COVID-19 status, the legendary singer remains critical and is under life support.
Read more

PM Modi announces 500-bed Covid-19 makeshift hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur under PM CARES Fund Trust

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that PM CARES Trust Fund has decided to allocate funds to establish 500-bed makeshift hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients in Patna and Muzaffarpur.
Read more

Coronavirus: Delhi Metro ready with COVID-19 protocols as Delhi govt urges central govt resume operations

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Metro services have been shut down since March 22 when nation observed Janta Curfew as the pandemic broke out in India.
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com