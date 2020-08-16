Sunday, August 16, 2020
Home Editor's picks Wing Commander Namrita Chandi hits out on Karan Johar’s Dharma Production for ‘monstrous film’...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Wing Commander Namrita Chandi hits out on Karan Johar’s Dharma Production for ‘monstrous film’ Gunjan Saxena for showing IAF in poor light

The rebuttal, according to the former Air Force officer Chandi, has more to do with the house of Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar and all those 'penny dreadful' story and screenplay writers, who have contributed to this monstrous film that has shown the Indian Air Forces officers in the proud blue uniform in very poor light.

OpIndia Staff
Wing Commander Namrita Chandi (Retd.) (L) and Janvi Kapoor as Gujnan Saxena (R)
545

Amidst the ongoing controversy that has erupted over Bollywood movie ‘Gunjan Saxena’ for negatively portraying the Indian Air Force, a former Air Force officer has written a scathing letter to the makers of the movie saying that they cannot peddle lies in the name of creative freedom.

In her letter to the makers of the movie – ‘Gunjan Saxena’, published by the Outlook, Wing Commander Namrita Chandi (Retd) has a written a detailed response addressing the negative portrayal of the Indian Armed Forces, especially Indian Air Force and has given a befitting reply by rejecting the claims of extreme gender bias, misogyny and even harassment of women in the IAF as portrayed in the movie.

Wing Commander Chandi (Retd.), in her letter, has said that both men and women have trained together in the Armed Forces and have seen each other under the worst of circumstances.

“This rebuttal to “Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl”, has as little to do with Gunjan, as has the film,” Chandi categorically clarifies at the beginning.

Moviemakers showed Air Force officers in poor light

- Advertisement -

The rebuttal, according to the former Air Force officer Chandi, has more to do with the house of Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar and all those ‘penny dreadful’ story and screenplay writers, who have contributed to this monstrous film that has shown the Indian Air Forces officers in the proud blue uniform in very poor light. 

“I saw this film with little expectation. Very few films do any justice to truth, as it stands. Film makers issue disclaimers and also absolve themselves under the guise of cinematic license and creative freedom,” adds Wing Commander Chandi (Retd.).

The Air Force officer said that the cinematic licences and creative freedom can be applied to bubble gum films like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum’ type but cannot be stretched into an absolute travesty of set rules and established protocols of hallowed institutions like the Indian Air Force.

She added that even though she was not certain what Gunjan could have told the researchers of the film about her experiences in the crew room, but she can say with authority and absolute iron-clad surety that no one who has worn a uniform, even for the five or six years like Gunjan did, will ever feed such a scenario to the ‘makers of puerile cinema’.

Men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals, says former officer

Narrating her own experience during her days at the Indian Air Force, Namrita Chandi said, “I have myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals. They go out of their way to make lady officers comfortable and adjust. Yes, initially there were teething troubles like no changing rooms or exclusive ladies toilets; yet the men made space for us. Sometimes, my brother officers stood guard outside the curtain while I changed. Never in my entire career span of 15 years have I been disrespected or mistreated”.

The former officer also added that the flight commanders, the people who wield the burden in all operational squadrons are men of great professional competence and not in the least like that man depicted in the film. “Every pilot in the Air Force has to prove himself: Man or woman, says the retired officer.

Attacks Karan Johar’s production house for distorting facts

Launching a scathing attack on moviemakers over distorting facts to suit their narrative, Wing Commander Namrita Chandi (Retd.) added that creative license is one thing but when someone deals with institutions, they cannot change facts. Elaborate and fantasise, if you must but don’t peddle lies, she wrote.

Putting some facts in her letter, officer Chandi said that it was Srividya Rajan, who was the first lady pilot who flew to Kargil – not Gunjan as depicted in the movie.

Explaining a scene in the movie where an Army Major makes certain comments on the character of Gunjan Saxena, Retd officer Chandi said that even an imbecile knows that once you are a commissioned officer, you are committed to the constitution of India and asked the moviemakers not to make a civilian even imagine that it is even possible to disobey orders.

“I have myself been the first lady officer to fly on the International Border with Pakistan, way back in 1996. I had the confidence of every officer that sat with me in the crew room. I was the first lady pilot to be posted to Leh and fly the Cheetah helicopter in the Siachen Glacier, an area where the superstitious belief was that the Army suffered casualties whenever a lady visited Base Camp! But not once did my colleagues or flight commander raise objections to my flying or had doubts on my ability. My husband and I were both posted together in Leh from December 2000 till December 2002. If I was suspect, he would be the first person to object,” she explained the way Indian Armed Forces functioning without discriminating based on gender.

The former Air Force helicopter pilot said that the entire narrative in the movie is skewed and as far from the truth as chalk and cheese. If this film attempted at infusing patriotism in the country’s women, and she as a young woman would run as far away from the Indian Air Force as possible! The film shows misogyny at its worst, she attacked Karan Johar’s production house for stereotyping institutions.

Lady officers are hurt and shocked

She added that her lady officer colleagues are shocked and very saddened by what has been represented and conveyed through this movie. The social media, sometimes, convolutes the facts in a manner that dilute the importance of gallantry awards.

The news that Gunjan Saxena got a Shaurya Chakra is absolutely untrue, reveals Namrita Chandi. She said the moviemakers have played with the facts, which are demeaning the sanctity and bravery of genuine Shaurya Chakra winners. 

“I reiterate that none of us have anything against Gunjan. Our greatest objection is to the way the lady officers have been shown. My fellow lady officers, and I, down the years, fiercely defend our male colleagues. They have welcomed us and given us equal respect. We learned, albeit the hard way, but to co-exist with utmost harmony and respect for each other.”

The officer revealed how the seniors took them under their wings and taught them, sometimes harshly, but mostly with a gentle and firm grip. In any case, we were ready to venture into a male-dominated territory where the initial foray was naturally met with resistance, she narrated her positive experience during her days at Indian Air Force.

“I served for a full 15 years as a helicopter pilot and can call myself a very proud Indian Air Force veteran. There is no way that I will allow the image of the force to be tarnished like this, whether it is due to creativity or cinematic license,” said Wing Commander Namrita Chandi (Retd.)

Concluding her letter, Wing Commander Namrita Chandi also advises Jahnavi Kapoor, who played the role of Gunjan Saxena in the movie, to state that she must have come away with a poor and pathetic impression of women. “Lady, let me advise you, please, never again do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman. Stop showcasing Indian professional women and men in such poor light,” the former officer penned down her thought on the recent controversy.

The controversy surrounding the movie ‘Gunjan Saxena’

The issue came to the fore when the ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, that essays the role of India’s first woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, landed in a controversy after it was released on Netflix, after viewers and Armed Forces veterans raised objections over the negative portrayal of the Indian Air Force in the commercial film.

The Indian Armed Force shot off a letter to Dharma Productions, Netflix and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), protesting against the inaccurate representation of gender discrimination in the Air Forces as portrayed in the movie. The Air Force said that certain scenes and dialogues in the movie portray it in a bad light. Gunjan Saxena herself told a media agency that she didn’t experience any gender bias in the IAF.

According to an official privy to the details, before the release of the movie, the Indian Air Force had requested Dharma Productions to modify or delete the objectionable scenes. However, no such action was taken by the Karan Johar-owned production house. Following the allegations of the baseless negative portrayal of IAF, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma also urged the filmmakers to stop the streaming of the film on Netflix.

It is also pertinent to note that the letter by the IAF was written after the Defence Ministry’s letter to the CBFC last month, raising objections to the depiction of armed personnel in some web series.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
Editor's picks

Wing Commander Namrita Chandi hits out on Karan Johar’s Dharma Production for ‘monstrous film’ Gunjan Saxena for showing IAF in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
Creative license is one thing but when someone deals with institutions, they cannot change facts like done with Gunjan Saxena
Read more

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Opinions Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.

Fact check: Did two Muslim men in Turkey cut off a dog’s ears and posted pics on Facebook? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes with restrictions, only 100 devotees from other states allowed per day

OpIndia Staff -
Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir opens after five months, only 2000 devotees including 100 from other states allowed per day
Read more
News Reports

Watch: When PM Modi ran and hugged former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi can be seen approaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee and giving him a warm hug in a old video that has gone viral now
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Historical speech by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the 1977 victory rally after the defeat of Indira Gandhi after Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared the defeat of Indira Gandhi in 1977 to a 'peaceful revolution' and 'public overthrowing' of a govt
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accuses State government of putting Raj Bhavan under surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
Alleging that Raj Bhavan has been put under surveillance, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will do everything to protect its sanctity
Read more
Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
Editor's picks

Wing Commander Namrita Chandi hits out on Karan Johar’s Dharma Production for ‘monstrous film’ Gunjan Saxena for showing IAF in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
Creative license is one thing but when someone deals with institutions, they cannot change facts like done with Gunjan Saxena
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,635FansLike
431,228FollowersFollow
302,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com