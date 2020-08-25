Heeding to the complaints filed by a host of religious groups in Goa, Vasco police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old Angio Fernandes, resident of Chicalim, for making derogatory remarks on religions.

According to Vasco PI Nilesh Rane, complaints had been filed against Fernandes for posting offensive photos of Hindu deities on social media websites, hurting the religious sentiments of people. Fernandes has also made disparaging remark against Islam that had offended Muslim on social media.

The police inspector added that Angio has been arrested and an investigation is launched to determine if more people were involved in the incident.

The derogatory posts on Hindu Gods and Islam had gone viral on Instagram, following which many Hindu and Muslim organisations had demanded the arrest of the youth in Goa.

A case was booked against Fernandes after a complaint was filed against him by Parshuram Sena on August 21, accusing him of posting derogatory and defamatory posts on his personal social media page. The members of Parshuram Sena had filed a complaint at the Vasco police station, demanding his arrest.

A case has been booked against Fernandes under Sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 298, 504, 505 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).