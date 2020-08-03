Monday, August 3, 2020
Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, receives an invitation for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya

Iqbal Ansari's father, Hashim Ansari, was the principal litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute. Following his father's demise, Iqbal had continued the legal battle in the Supreme Court.

One of the primary litigants of Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, Iqbal Ansari, gets the invitation for bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Iqbal Ansari receives bhoomi pujan ceremony invitation
28

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri structure case, on Monday received the first invitation for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ecstatic on receiving the invitation, a visibly jubilant Ansari said, “It may be the divine wish of Lord Ram that I get the first invitation. I accept it.” Speaking to media, Ansari further stated that communal tension between Hindus and Muslims will only harm both communities and there should be lasting peace and harmony.

Earlier, Ansari had stated that the building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is akin to starting a new chapter of the development of Ayodhya. “I am very happy to have a temple in Ayodhya. There has been mutual harmony and no discrimination with anyone from the beginning. The temple will encourage positive sentiment and provide employment to the people of the city. The way many plans have been prepared here it seems that Ayodhya will also have a lot of industries”, he said.

It is pertinent to note that Iqbal Ansari’s father, Hashim Ansari, was the principal litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute. Following his father’s demise, Iqbal had continued the legal battle in the Supreme Court. However, after the apex court, in its historic verdict in November 2019, handed over Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus, Iqbal had welcomed the court’s decision.

Bhoomi Pujan

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. The much-awaited event that marks the beginning of the construction of a Bhavya Ram Temple in Ayodhya will witness several top dignitaries, including PM Modi, attending the ceremony. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. Keeping in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, the ceremony will be attended by not more than 200 people.

