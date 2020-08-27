Thursday, August 27, 2020
Home News Reports Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs

Eshapriya Theertha Swami - the seer of the prominent Admar Mutt of the Udupi had raised objections about a lesson in the Class VI textbooks, which had mocked the Hindu traditions of 'yaga' and made light comments on some of the Hindu religious beliefs.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka education minister Suresh Kumar
11

A controversy had broken out in Karnataka after several people raised objections over certain derogatory content against Hindu religious beliefs in the curriculum of Class VI social science textbooks. According to the reports, Eshapriya Theertha Swami – the seer of the prominent Admar Mutt of the Udupi had raised objections about a lesson in the Class VI textbooks, which had mocked the Hindu traditions of ‘yaga’ or ‘yagna’.

The seer had raised the matter before state education minister Suresh Kumar and had apprised him of such content. Reportedly, the seer had also informed the minister that there are a few rules and regulations for ‘yaga’ in Bhagavatha.

The Poorna Prajna Education Centre, one of the top most education institutions in the state is run under the aegis of the Udupi Sri Admar Mutt.

Following the controversy, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has now ordered teachers to drop the controversial lesson from the social science curriculum.

- Advertisement -

The minister said, “The controversial lesson was not printed this year. The syllabus has not been revised this year. Controversial lessons will be removed from the textbook from next year. As the textbook has already reached the children, it is not possible to remove the lesson. The government will take the utmost care to ensure that such mistakes do not recur in the future.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanti hindu, education, anti hindu textbook
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs

OpIndia Staff -
A lesson in the Class VI textbooks in Karnataka that had mocked the Hindu traditions of 'yaga' removed by govt after protests
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more
Media

Twitter in trouble with Child Rights Commission after its response in case of AltNews co-founder doxxing a child was found unsatisfactory: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Child Rights Commission had initiated action against the 'fact-checking' website AltNews co-founder
Read more
News Reports

People who hold ‘appointment cards’ are opposing us, CWC should have ‘elected’ members: Ghulam Nabi Azad

OpIndia Staff -
"Anyone who has a genuine interest in the internal working dynamics of Congress would welcome our proposal to have every state & district president as being elected. The entire Congress Working Committee should be elected", said Azad.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Sushant’s debit card and obtained its PIN from late actor’s house manager: WhatsApp conversations reveal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh's father had also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had taken away money and valuables from the late actor, which ED is probing.
Read more
Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Man from Jammu and Kashmir arrested by CRPF near Parliament building in Delhi due to suspicious movements

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir man nabbed by CRPF in Delhi over suspicious nehavious, two IDs and paper with coded information recovered
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers meeting turns out to be a flop show, local leaders missing

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers conference wrapped up in 10 minutes due to absence of leaders and lack of attendees, say reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: 21 minors arrested by police in connection with stone-pelting and burning down two police stations

OpIndia Staff -
These minors are accused of unleashing violence along with the Muslim mobs at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,376FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com