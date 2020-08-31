Fresh clashes broke out between the Indian forces and Chinese troops after the People’s Liberation Army(PLA) moved to unilaterally alter the status quo at the south bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in the eastern Ladakh as per reports.

The clashes took place on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 and the Indian troops stopped the Chinese from changing the previous consensus agreed between the two sides, shared journalist Gaurav Sawant.

Clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the south bank of #PangongTso on the night intervening Aug 29 & 30. Indian troops prevented chinese troops from unilaterally changing status quo at #LAC. Flag meeting between Brigade Commanders on at Chushul. pic.twitter.com/jEthvldly5 — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) August 31, 2020

According to the statement released by the Indian Army, the Chinese PLA “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” but the Indian Armed Forces personnel thwarted their nefarious intentions by pre-empting their movements on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake and strengthening their positions to stop the unilateral Chinese expansionism.

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity,” the statement released by the Army read. A Brigade Commander Level meeting is underway at Chushul to resolve the issues.



Earlier Indian and Chinese had clashed at Galwan Valley along the LAC

Earlier in June this year, Indian and Chinese forces had clashed at the Galwan Valley flash point in Ladakh that led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese casualties. The clashes had erupted after the Chinese PLA refused to adhere to the previously agreed modalities of disengagement.