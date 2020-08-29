Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus Lockdown: Union Home Ministry issues guidelines for Unlock 4, metro rail to operate...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus Lockdown: Union Home Ministry issues guidelines for Unlock 4, metro rail to operate from 7th September

Another activity that the govt has allowed to resume is social / academic / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / political events

OpIndia Staff
98

The Union Home Ministry has the guidelines for Unlock 4, the fourth stage of unlocking following the lockdown that was imposed on the country in May to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The unlock 4 will start on 1st September, as the term of unlock 3 expires on 1st August.

The most significate decision taken by the union govt is restarting metro rail services in the country. The MHA guideline says that Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September. The services will be started in a graded manner, and standard operating procedure in terms of Coronavirus will have to be followed.

Another activity that the govt has allowed to resume is social / academic / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / political events. Such events will be allowed from 21st September, but only a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed at a time. Coronavirus prevention measures like mandatory face masks, social distancing, thermal screening and hand wash or sanitiser will be required in such events.

Similarly, open air theatres will be allowed to operate from 21st September under Unlock 4.

- Advertisement -

Educational institutions like schools, colleges, coaching institutes etc will remain closed till 30 September, the MHA statement said. Schools and Colleges will continue with online classes. However, later on the schools may be allowed to call teaching and non-teaching staff to the school premises for such online classes from 21st September. The Union health ministry will issue guidelines for the same, and states will be able to permit schools outside containment zones to call 50% of staff for online teaching and related works.

Apart from this, students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools outside containment zones for taking guidance from teachers. But it sill be voluntary for students, and they will need written consent of parents/guardians for visiting schools.

Skill or entrepreneurship trainings under various govt schemes and institutions will be permitted to be restarted. In higher education, only research scholars doing PhD and post-graduate students requiring laboratory or experimental tasks will be allowed to visit their institutions.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, indoor theatres and similar places will continue to be shut.

The MHA also says that state and union territory governments will not issue any additional lockdown outside containment zones without the consultation with central government. The statement reiterates that there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate approval/permit is needed for such movements.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Union Home Ministry issues guidelines for Unlock 4, metro rail to operate from 7th September

OpIndia Staff -
Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September in a graded manner under Unlock 4 guidelines issues by MHA
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor mocks Piyush Goyal for saying Kolhapuri footwear has great export potential, here is why the Congress ‘guest artist’ is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

6 days before riots broke out in Sweden, two teenage boys were raped, tortured and buried alive by criminals from migrant background

OpIndia Staff -
Two teenage boys were allegedly raped, tortured and buried alive at a cemetery recently in Solna near Stockholm, Sweden.
Read more
News Reports

Remembering Major Dhyan Chand: The Indian hockey wizard who stood up to Adolf Hitler

OpIndia Staff -
Hitler had offered Major Dhyan Chand to join the German army after the 1936 Olympics, but the hockey legend had declined the offer
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai doctor alleges continuous harassment by government authorities amidst pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai doctor says state govt is more obsessed with paperwork and examinations the bills of hospitals rather than about patient care
Read more
News Reports

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opens up about his 2017 position on Net Neutrality

OpIndia Staff -
Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission recently spoke about his view on Net Neutrality and how the concerns around the topic were overblown.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In another case of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, a Hindu girl Muskaan was allegedly brainwashed using 'black magic'
Read more
Entertainment

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

Dibakar Dutta -
The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. "His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body," the man revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
440,786FollowersFollow
314,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com