Even as minor girl gets rape threats, co-founder of AltNews justifies doxxing her to intimidate the grandfather

AltNews, although it calls itself a ‘fact-checking website’, is, in reality, an Islamic propagandist portal. Apart from the examples used to demonstrate the techniques used to defend Islamists, there have been numerous other occasions when they have whitewashed the crimes of Islamists or false accused Hindus of guilt.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Zubair, the Islamist propagandist associated with so-called fact-checking site AltNews, reached a new low today when he targeted a minor girl in his Twitter fight with a social media user. Zubair referred to the image of the minor granddaughter of a Twitter user named Jagdish Singh going by the account JSINGH2252 in an attempt to shame him publicly.

We had reported earlier, that just because the Twitter user had countered the co-founder of AltNews, Zubair, he had resorted to sharing an image with of the Twitter user with his granddaughter in an attempt to intimidate him.

Earlier, Zubair had shared a picture with the child’s face blurred, however, shockingly and rather brazenly, he has now even shared an image of the child without blurring her face. While in the original tweet, Zubair had not blurred the picture of the little girl, OpIndia has blurred the image for the purpose of this report so her life is not endangered.

Tweet by Zubair

After Zubair, the co-founder of alleged fact-checking website AltNews doxxed the little girl, Islamists started issuing rape threats to the minor.

There threats were pointed out by several horrified netizens who were demanding action against Zubair.

After being called out by several people on Twitter and the little girl getting threats due to his tweet, one would have expected Zubair to delete the tweet and apologise for his transgression. However, Zubair decided to brazen it out.

When another Twitter user tagged National Commission Women to raise an alarm about the predatory behaviour by Zubair, the co-founder of AltNews brazened it out justifying his blatant doxxing that is clearly endangering the life of a minor.

He essentially said that since the Twitter account used a couple of words that he took offence to, it was ok for him to out the identity of a minor child just to intimidate her supposed grandfather.

How AltNews acts as an Islamist ally 

Propaganda website AltNews has been largely peddled as an authentic source of fact-checks by the entire Left cabal. Their articles are peddled by any anti-government, anti-Hindu riffraff that the ecosystem has to offer and they often claim that their method is rather elaborate and authentic. With patrons like Arundhati Roy, who regularly speaks in a language that can only be called one that resonates with Naxals and every element that wishes to tear India apart, AltNews has gained a reputation amongst right-thinking individuals as a mouthpiece of Islamists. The so-called fact-checking website regularly furthers fake news, obfuscates the truth, concocts details to shield Islamists and sometimes, even creates fake news simply to fact check it later. 

In their quest to exonerate perpetrators from the Muslim community, AltNews has employed several methods over the years. Their methods have now almost become predictable and standardised. While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers, and that, they have the help of the entire ecosystem for their nefarious plans certainly helps move things along.

They often use some standardised methods to act as the allies of Islamists – they peddle downright lies, deliberately mislead, whitewash deplorable crimes, collaborate with global Islamists and Left-wing elements and finally, dox individuals who don’t conform to their worldview. In this incident too, Zubair, the co-founder of AltNews seems to have used exactly the same method to silence a critic. 

AltNews, although it calls itself a ‘fact-checking website’, is, in reality, an Islamic propagandist portal. Apart from the examples used to demonstrate the techniques used to defend Islamists, there have been numerous other occasions when they have whitewashed the crimes of Islamists or false accused Hindus of guilt. They tried to whitewash the crime of Zahid and Aslam who murdered a three-year-old in Aligarh last year. They spread misinformation about the Hindu Swastika. They were even caught shielding the Islamists who committed the brutal terror attack in Sri Lanka. Really, it would be difficult to find an Islamist crime which AltNews hasn’t played its propaganda over.

