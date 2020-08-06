Thursday, August 6, 2020
Mumbai faces massive flooding and destruction due to heavy rain, rainfall in one day exceeds the season’s average

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Floods 2020
Mumbai flooded due to rain, heavy damage to houses, people stranded (Image: Bloomberg)
Heavy rainfall in 24-hour span has caused major floods and destruction in Mumbai. The winds reached a top speed of 100 kmph, trees were uprooted, cranes deployed in construction work got damaged, hoardings were torn down and the water gushed in houses across Mumbai. The Colaba observatory recorded 293.8 mm rain till 8:30 PM on Wednesday that was the highest rainfall recorded for the month of August in 46 years.

The annual seasonal average rain for Mumbai is 2,206.4 mm. The city so far has received 2,319.7 mm rain. On Wednesday night, PM Modi also posted a tweet assuring the residents of the City that centre will provide all possible support. He talked to CM Uddhav Thackeray for the same.

The city received the heaviest rain during the nine-hour period of 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The observatory reported 229.6 mm rainfall that was highest recorded in the last 22 years. The iconic signage mounted on the top of the Bombay Stock Exchange also got damaged due to rain and strong winds. Ashish Chauhan posted a photo of the damaged signboard and wrote, “The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us.”

Damaged BSE sign board

Around 200 passengers were stuck in waterlogged areas including railway stations who were rescued by the NDRF team. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed the situation in Mumbai and the adjoining regions including Palghar that has received 383.1 mm rain in 24 hours.

Media agencies and Netizens posted several videos showing the devastation rains have caused in Mumbai.

Mumbai Mirror shared a video of a house that was flooded by rainwater that entered via the kitchen window.

A user shared grim video showing JJ Hospital flooded with rain water.

In another video, a tree was seen waving vigrously due to high intensity wind.

A user shared video in which someone was satirically saying, “it feels like being in Itlay.”

This is the first time since 2005 Mumbai floods that the city has received such devastating rainfall.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

