Aurangabad man arrested for harassing Sonakshi Sinha. Read Details

On Friday, the Mumbai Police, which has recently been under fire for not adequately investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested a 26-year-old man named Shashikant Jadhav from Aurangabad for harassment and use of objectionable language against actress Sonakshi Sinha. He has also been involved in the harassment of other actors as well.

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha had been subjected to ‘cyber bullying’ on Twitter, post which she deactivated her account. When the ‘online harassment’ continued even on her Instagram page, she sought the help of one Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap and Mission Josh to help identify the perpetrator. Sonakshi Sinha then approached the cyber cell of the Mumbai police on August 14, following which Shashikant Jadhav was nabbed on August 21.

DCP (Mumbai Crime Branch), Rashmi Karandikar stated, “We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making the internet a safe place. Also, women’s safety has always been our priority. Cyberbullying and cyberstalking are punishable offences. We should all work in the direction of making the internet safe for all.”

Accused apologises for his derogatory remarks

“I have realised my mistake. I had made foul comments on the Instagram profile of Sonakshi Sinha and other actors. That’s why I have been arrested. I want to apologise to all of them. I will not repeat my mistake ever again,” Jadhav was heard as saying.

Sonakshi Sinha speaks up on cyberbullying and harassment

Recently, the actress had launched a campaign titled Ab Bas, in association with Mission Josh, to raise awareness about cyberbullying, its impact, and legal options that can be pursued in such cases. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi said, “The online world was made to be a safe space for all of us.. Jo aaj bilkul bhi nahin hai (It is no more now.)” She emphasised that she will not tolerate abuse anymore and encouraged others to follow suit.

Thanking the Mumbai police, she said, “I am immensely grateful to cybercrime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse to happen to us or others.”

Amit Tuli, associated with the actress’ team, stated, “Our aim was to ensure the conversation around harassment translates into action, so that it deters many others. Today it’s the celebrities being threatened, tomorrow it could be any of us, and this chain needs to be broken.”

Mumbai Police under fire for not investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput adequately

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence they have collected in connection the case so far to the CBI.

Observing that the FIR registered at Patna on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father was correct, the SC said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR related to Rajput death case.

The apex court justified the actions taken by the Bihar police in the case as the Mumbai police had not only failed to register an FIR in the case but had also failed to conduct investigations relatable to the allegations in the complaint.

“The records of the case produced before this Court, does not prima facie suggest any wrong doing by the Mumbai Police. However, their obstruction to the Bihar police team at Mumbai could have been avoided since it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide of their inquiry”, the SC said, observing that Mumbai Police were conducting only a limited inquiry into the cause of unnatural death, under Section 174 CrPC.

It observed that complainant and Bihar Government had claimed that the Mumbai police, even during the limited inquiry under Section 174 CrPC, were attempting to shield the real culprits under political pressure, a claim which it said was “stoutly refuted by the State of Maharashtra”.