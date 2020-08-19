Wednesday, August 19, 2020

“Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai”: Watch Bihar DGP respond to comments made by Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Rhea Chakraborty has no standing to pass a comment on the Bihar chief minister
News Reports

Begusarai: Hindu minor girl who was abducted on gunpoint rescued from Patna after 25 days, main accused Nazmul absconding

Jhankar Mohta -
The Hindu minor girlf from Begusarai had been kidnapped on July 26 on gunpoint by one Nazmul and 6 others
News Reports

Non-Gandhi should lead the Congress party: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OpIndia Staff -
Agreeing with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that a non-Gandhi Congress member should be made its chief
News Reports

Watch: Senate member says democracy is ‘sexually transmitted’ in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Senate member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Muhammad Ali Saif was seen lashing out at the prevailing dynasty politics and nepotism in Pakistan
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad village Fatwa bans music, lottery, watching TV, liquor, punishment includes fine and sit-ups

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa against music, carom, lottery, watching TV and liquor issued in West Bengal village.
Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC said that the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father was correct.

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra police to assist the CBI. The Kai Po Chhe actor was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. While initially it was reported to be suicide, later reports suggested there might be a foul play. The family has demanded the death be investigated to get justice for Rajput.

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Days after recovering from coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital, as of now, has not specified any specific reason as to why Amit Shah has been admitted.
Plea seeks to bring criminal contempt proceedings against controversial actress Swara Bhasker after remarks against Ram Mandir: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The sanction for prosecution against Swara Bhasker was sought for her remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict.
Will legally proceed to recover damages from rioters, UAPA invoked: Karnataka CM on Bengaluru violence

OpIndia Staff -
UAPA Act has been invoked against Islamists responsible for the recent Bengaluru violence. Goonda ACT might be invoked.
