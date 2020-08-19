Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, says Supreme Court — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC said that the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father was correct.

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra police to assist the CBI. The Kai Po Chhe actor was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. While initially it was reported to be suicide, later reports suggested there might be a foul play. The family has demanded the death be investigated to get justice for Rajput.