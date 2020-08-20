Thursday, August 20, 2020
Home Political History of India Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar's life and lead...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitical History of India
Updated:

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

This act of defiance to Islamic slavery made RSS gain a commendable reputation in the eyes of local Nagpur residents and changed the fate of Hindus in Nagpur. Hindus were no longer disorganised and had acquired a disciplined structure in times of chaos and violence.

Nivan Sadh
Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar's life and lead to the formation of RSS
Dr Hedgewar
9

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, in 1920, started the non-cooperation movement in India in an attempt to overthrow the British rule from the country. Coupled with the Khilafat movement that sought to support the caliphate during the first World War, Gandhi attempted to forge a utopian alliance of Hindus and Muslims in India by merging the two very different movements in the country. Both communities had very different motives and objectives, with the Hindus wanting to achieve ‘Poorna Swaraj’ while the Muslims wanted to support the Caliph of the Ottoman Empire. 

This alliance was destined to collapse since it was depending on a thin line of adhesive to sustain. During a Khilafat agitation in the Malabar region of South India, the protestors went rogue and attacked the local Hindu residents. Hindus were lynched, raped and murdered in the hands of murderous and red-eyed Moplas, blinded by extremism. This incident sparked communal tensions all over the country for the next couple of years. After the incidents of communal violence in the country, Gandhi called off the Non-cooperation movement in India. 

Before the non-cooperation movement, Dr Hedgewar (founder of RSS) was an active member of the Congress. He was deeply influenced by the literary works of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar. Hedgewar had in the past participated in the Anushilan Samiti movement that advocated armed revolution against the British government and was arrested several times for defiance against the British government. However, the delusion of ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’ of the Congress made him less keen on participating in the affairs of the party, and he ultimately left the party to start a new nation-building organisation in Nagpur (Ref: Dr Hedgewar, Founder of RSS by Rakesh Sinha).

In 1923, several members of the Hindu Mahasabha had led a procession on the streets of Nagpur during the auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Pooja. As the procession advanced with beating drums and intoxicating music, they happened to pass through an area with a mosque.

- Advertisement -

The local Muslim youth, angered by the bhajans, attacked the procession that was passing from the area in the front of the mosque. Several Hindus were injured and few succumbed to injuries due to the communal clash. What followed was a near-massacre of Hindus in Muslim majority areas of Nagpur and this led to the steps which Dr KB Hedgewar took next.

According to Dr Hedgewar, the disunity and lack of organisation amongst Hindus were the main reasons behind their suffering during riots. Unlike Muslims who act as one large unit, Hindus are divided into multiple sects, beliefs, castes and ideologies. This made Hindus most vulnerable to damage during communal clashes at that time. 

Despite enjoying majority status in Nagpur, Hindus were being lynched and attacked by Muslim mobs. There was no unity amongst the community to defend themselves from the rioters, but the Muslims managed to fund, protect and mobilise to attack Hindus.

The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Nagpur to bring unity amongst Hindus. After founding RSS in 1925, Dr Hedgewar started shakhas in every locality of Nagpur and trained Hindus to act as one single entity.

Energetic Hindu youth were recruited to join the Sangh and participate in its activities. Hindus from all castes and creeds played various games together and practised self-defence in these shakhas regardless of their differences. By 1927, 16 shakhas were functioning in Nagpur within merely 2 years of foundation, with a membership of over 100 active Swayamsevaks. 

In 1927, Dr Hedgewar defied the symbolic practice of Islamic slavery by leading a procession of 100 Swayamsevaks through a lane with a mosque in it. While the Swayamsevaks danced to the tunes of Lord Ganesha, they were blocked by Muslim youth when they were passing through the Mahal locality of Nagpur. 

Infuriated by the audacity of the “Kaafirs” to dance and sing songs in the glory of their gods while passing by the mosque, the Muslim youth of Mahal tried to raid houses belonging to Hindus in the area. Which, to their surprise, was foiled when Swayamsevaks armed with lathis were ready to face the mob. The Muslim mob was routed and many had to flee the city for their safety. 

This act of defiance to Islamic slavery made RSS gain a commendable reputation in the eyes of local Nagpur residents and changed the fate of Hindus in Nagpur. Hindus were no longer disorganised and had acquired a disciplined structure in times of chaos and violence. Moreover, this gave Dr KB Hedgewar a sense of confidence which lead to him initiating the same organisational strategies in other parts of Maharashtra, and gradually all over India. 

Slowly, RSS shakhas spread to every corner of India, including Muslim majority areas such as Sindh, NWFP and East Bengal. Seva work was initiated by the Sangh in disaster-struck areas (such as floods, droughts, etc), making the reach of Sangh gain roots and percolate deep inside Indian society. 

After Dr Hedgevar breathed his last in 1940, Guru Golwalkar took the charge of Sarsanghchalak and continued the work of expanding RSS all over India. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Nivan Sadhhttps://medium.com/@nivansadh
District Executive Committee member- ABVP Colaba (sub-district of Mumbai), Contributor on www.thejaihind.com, Contact- nivansadh@gmail.com (only for collaborations or suggestions).

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

Nivan Sadh -
The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the RSS
Read more
Opinions

Hayat Baloch: Dragged and murdered by the Pakistani establishment, with 8 bullets fired point black

Hakeem Baloch -
Since the brutal murder of Hayat Mirza, Baloch people have been protesting across Balochistan and demanding justice for Hayat Baloch.
Read more

Curious case of ‘United Nations’ NGO appreciating ‘Kingdom of Mamata Banerjee’ for their Covid-19 work. Here is what we know

News Reports Anurag -
An 'international NGO' associated with the 'UN' appreciated the West Bengal govt's efforts for coronavirus. Except, the 'UN' here is not United Nations.

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Why does a former NSA think that India's democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.

Facebook removes hundreds of pro-Trump QAnon groups ahead of US elections, limits their reach

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
QAnon is a collective term for groups of activists and conspiracy theorists who share anonymous claims. Facebook has said that many of these groups show patterns of violent behaviour.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
Live Updates

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
Media

‘Mea culpa’: Rajdeep Sardesai finally admits Modi wasn’t responsible for 2002 and that media sensationalised the riots

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a question asking whether Narendra Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002 was anyway responsible for the incident, Rajdeep Sardesai admitted that he personally believed that Modi was not responsible for the riots that followed after Godhra massacre.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad village Fatwa bans music, lottery, watching TV, liquor, punishment includes fine and sit-ups

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa against music, carom, lottery, watching TV and liquor issued in West Bengal village.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

Nivan Sadh -
The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the RSS
Read more
News Reports

Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya begins, the Mandir trust requests devotees to donate copper

OpIndia Staff -
The trust has asked devotees across India to donate copper wires and copper rods for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Read more
Opinions

Hayat Baloch: Dragged and murdered by the Pakistani establishment, with 8 bullets fired point black

Hakeem Baloch -
Since the brutal murder of Hayat Mirza, Baloch people have been protesting across Balochistan and demanding justice for Hayat Baloch.
Read more
News Reports

Curious case of ‘United Nations’ NGO appreciating ‘Kingdom of Mamata Banerjee’ for their Covid-19 work. Here is what we know

Anurag -
An 'international NGO' associated with the 'UN' appreciated the West Bengal govt's efforts for coronavirus. Except, the 'UN' here is not United Nations.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
News Reports

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris says Coronavirus is a racist virus during her speech accepting her nomination

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris called Covid-19 a racist virus during her acceptance speech of the nomination for the post of Vice President
Read more
News Reports

Pre-partition Hanuman Mandir razed to the ground in Pakistan: Here is how builder took advantage of lockdown to demolish Temple

OpIndia Staff -
The radical Islamists beileve that the construction of Hindu temple in Pakistan is against the ideas of Islam
Read more
News Reports

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

OpIndia Staff -
Why does a former NSA think that India's democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook removes hundreds of pro-Trump QAnon groups ahead of US elections, limits their reach

OpIndia Staff -
QAnon is a collective term for groups of activists and conspiracy theorists who share anonymous claims. Facebook has said that many of these groups show patterns of violent behaviour.
Read more
News Reports

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

OpIndia Staff -
After internal slide of Goodyear listing 'MAGA Attire' in unacceptable category emerged on Internet, President Trump hits back
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
433,997FollowersFollow
307,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com