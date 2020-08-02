Chattisgarh: Naxal terrorist gives up arms as a gift to his sister on Rakhsabandhan

On Saturday, a Naxal terrorist gave up his arms in Dantewada, Chattisgarh to fulfil his sister’s wish on Rakshabandhan. According to the reports, his sister asked him to surrender to the police and join the mainstream. She informed the SP herself and said, “My brother is back home and will not do anything wrong. He will stay with me.”

Malla Tamo, who has eight lakh Rupees bounty on his head, went to Dodi Tumnar of Bijapur 14 years ago to meet his uncle. He joined platoon number 13 of the Naxals there. He was operating as a deputy commander of the platoon and knows how to operate several weapons. On Saturday, Linge, Tamo’s sister reached police line in Karali along with her husband. She had already informed the SP on the phone before coming that Tamo has returned and wants to join the mainstream on her request.

After learning about Tamo’s return, the police officers reached Karali where Tamo surrendered in the presence of SP Dr Abhishek Pallav and DIG (CRPF) Vinay Kumar Singh. Linge said in her statement that Tamo came to meet her after 14 years. She convinced him to surrender as a gift to her on Rakshabandhan. She informed about his wish to surrender with the help of DRG personnel and reached Karali after talking to the SP.

Not the first time brother-sister love overpowered Naxal movement

This is not the first time the bond between brother and sister overpowered Naxal movement. A week ago, Dasmi Kuhrami, who had a bounty of Rs.5 lakh on her head, surrendered in front of police. She urged her brother to surrender as well and said that she would wait for him on Rakshabandhan. In 2018, Vetti Rama, who was a Naxal and later joined mainstream as an officer, came face-to-face to his sister, who was still operating as a Naxal. He said that as a Raksha Bandhan gift, he asked his sister to surrender. Rama still awaits his sister’s return and hopes she will soon give up arms and return.