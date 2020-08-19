Not just in India, dynastic politics has crept even into the political system of Pakistan. Highlighting the menace of dynastic politics in the country, a senior senate member of Pakistan recently made scathing remarks against country’s political system by calling it as a ‘sexually transmitted democracy’ and also as a ‘genetically inherited democracy’.

Speaking in the Senate, senior Senate member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Muhammad Ali Saif lashed out at the prevailing dynastic politics in the country to say that it was shameful to say such a system as ‘democracy’.

In the video which has gone viral now on the internet, MQM leader Saif can be heard calling Pakistan’s self-proclaimed democracy as ‘sexually transmitted democracy’ and also as a ‘genetically inherited democracy’.

پاکستان میں جمہوریت کی تعریف.. فلاں کی بیٹی فلاں کی بیٹا pic.twitter.com/RAZzXXxAb4 — Ray (@iKarachiwala) August 16, 2020

“Jamhuriyat (democracy) in Pakistan is all about someone’s daughter, someone’s son. It is shameful that in the name of democracy, such blatant and shameful nepotism is being peddled here,” the senate member said.

“I feel ashamed when I speak about Democracy and hear pro-democracy slogans here (Senate)…This is the state of our democracy. Genetically inherited democracy. Sexually transmitted democracy. If this is our democracy, then I would like to say shame on it, not once but thrice,” said Muhammad Ali Saif.

It is not certain when exactly MQM leader Muhammad Ali Saif had made such a comment. However, as Saif and other members were be seen wearing a mask inside , it is being speculated as a recent video. Saif’s statements received a positive response on social media platforms as netizens and social media users hailed the MQM leader for speaking on the issue of dynastic politics.