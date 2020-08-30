Sunday, August 30, 2020
Home News Reports Harassment by officials to ISI conspiracy: Multiple angles emerge in death of 11 Pakistani...
News Reports
Updated:

Harassment by officials to ISI conspiracy: Multiple angles emerge in death of 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees in Rajasthan

The local DSP allegedly threatened the family that he will send them back to Pakistan. There are allegations that female constables also abused the family

OpIndia Staff
11 migrant found dead in Jodhpur
Recent reports suggest the Hindu migrants from Pakistan were harrased by the agents (Image: ANI)
3

On 9th August, dead bodies of 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees, all members of a family, were found in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. More details have been revealed during the investigation that unearthed the struggle of three brave sisters. They all died after consuming poisonous liquid. The story behind Hindu refugees’ mass suicide has shocked everyone who heard what exactly forced the family to take such a drastic step.

The plight of Hindus in Pakistan is not something that is hidden from anyone. Their problems do not end after they come to India to take refuge. The same happened in the story of Lakshmi, Priya, and Suman of Sindhiani Tehreek, Sindh Freedom Movement Sangad unit. They fought and tolerated every atrocity in Pakistan. Their parents, brothers-in-law and children came to India as refugees with a hope to have a new chance to live peacefully.

The three sisters came to India after sending their family. They got permanent residency for five years and started living in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. However, the network of agents and guarantors was waiting for them as vultures to take advantage of their situation. As per the rule, an Indian can become the guarantor for someone who has come to take refuge in India. However, they all came on a visitor visa and decided to take the help of a leader of migrants who became their guarantor.

The Foreigner Registration Officer (FRO) does not allow residency without a guarantor. After getting permission to stay in India, the family moved to a colony of refugees in Anganwa. According to an exclusive report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the colony head wanted to control the three sisters just like their sisters-in-law. As the sisters-in-law were not living with their husbands, they started the exercise to bring them home.

Struggling to survive with agent-nexus controlling the area

- Advertisement -

The three sisters were forced to marry to deaf and dumb men. They settled in a field in Dechu that was illegal as their residence was in Jodhpur. By June, the visas of the three sisters and their parents got over. When they applied for extending their residency in India, the application was rejected as the guarantor showed displeasure.

In the end, after all the struggle, the three sisters who fought for the independence of Sindh decided to end their lives. They preferred to embrace death rather than going back to Pakistan. During the investigation, it was revealed that the sisters-in-law were making it difficult for them to stay in India. They filed a police case against the sisters that led to the rejection of their application of extending residency.

According to the family’s relatives, Kewalrm’s wife Dhandhidevi and Ravi’s wife Sharifa here earlier. When Kewalram and Ravi’s aged parents and children shifted to India, they refused to stay with them. The family quarrel led to the fight for child custody. The two sisters-in-law are aunt and niece by relation. Chetan Bhil, the head of the colony, came to India in 2012 with a religious group.

He was the one who gave shelter to the family. However, when the three sisters shifted to India, the dispute started. Gangaram and Bhagchand are the agents who also came from Pakistan. Bhagchand claims that he had helped 2000 migrants to date to get visas. Sunil Bhati is the local leader who agreed to become their guarantor. He was threatening the family after they had arguments with Chetan. It is alleged that the police arrested Lakshmi and abused the family on his complaint.

Police found evidence of abuse

The local DSP allegedly threatened the family that he will send them back to Pakistan. There are allegations that female constables also abused the family. Inspector-General of Police, Jodhpur Range, Navjyoti Gogoi said that the case is sensitive, and they have committed suicide. Lakshmi made a video before her death and wrote everything in her diary. The police are using them as evidence in the investigation.

Police said that they are checking the records based on Lakshmi’s video and diary. Also, they are questioning the people who were named by Lakshmi in the video and her diary. Gogoi said that several pieces of evidence prove that local leaders and police abused the family. He said whoever was involved in the case will be punished as per the law. However, the process will take time.

The ISI angle to the story

Based on the story of Dainik Bhaskar, OpIndia spoke to Omendra Ratnu from the organization Nimitekam. This organization helps the Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan. He denied the news and said that these are all lies that are being spread in the media. He said, under the CAA, the Government of India would grant citizenship to 31,000 displaced people during the Corona period. Thus this news is false.

He said that Pakistan’s ISI does not want Hindus to flee to India. They want to put fear in their minds that they are not safe in India. He said due to such news, many victims in Pakistan have converted to Islam. This is the reason such news run in media. He said the family committed suicide because of personal matters.

Omendra said that the incident neither has any connection to Congress nor any Jihadi link. He claimed that the girl named Lakshmi wanted to dominate the family. She was educated and was very persuasive. In the end, the family was forced to commit suicide. He said there is only one person from the family who is alive. Only his statement should be believed. He said there is an ISI connection to this conspiracy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Sophie and Vida, the army dogs, that PM Modi mentioned in his ‘Maan ki Baat’ address

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to the army dog unit as 'The Silent Warriors', PM Modi emphasised on the significance of the canines in Disaster management and rescue operations.
Read more
News Reports

‘No role of consent in marriage and slavery’: Video of Canadian Islamic cleric Shabir Ally justifying marital rape, sex slavery in Islam goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Islamic cleric says that wives and sex slaves have no right to say no for sex to their husbands and owners in Islam
Read more

Another ‘love jihad’ from Kanpur: A tale of torture, ‘black magic’, brainwashing and attempts to convert to Islam

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
With the incidents of Love Jihad being on a rise in Kanpur, police has formed an SIT team to probe these cases

Dissenters to be shown their place? Rahul Gandhi suggests ‘compulsory retirement’ for Congress leaders who cross 70 years of age

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sunday Guardian report suggested that Rahul Gandhi wants to sideline and push out the party's senior leaders in a phased manner.

India loves Amul: The milk cooperative becomes the first Indian diary brand to make it to the Rabobank’s Global Top 20 list

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a recent statement, the MD of Amul, RS Sodhi, informed that the milk sector would create a whopping 1.2 crore jobs in the following ten years.

Christian missionary groups and left-wing organisations behind Palghar lynching says fact-finding team, demands CBI probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fact-finding team in Palghar Sadhu lynching case say that the police personnel present there could have stopped the mob.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
Live Updates

Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Harassment by officials to ISI conspiracy: Multiple angles emerge in death of 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
Police probe suggest harassment and refusal to extend visa led to suicide by 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan
Read more
Opinions

The Marad Massacre of 2003: 17 years later, the conspiracy against Hindus by the nexus between Islamists and Leftists stands forgotten

Nivan Sadh -
The Marad massacre by Islamists and Leftists that shook the country in 2003 is unspoken of 17 years later.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Christian teen Maria Shahbaz, abducted by a Muslim man, flees into hiding with family after court ordered her to go back to her...

OpIndia Staff -
After Lahore High Court ordered Christian teen Maria Shahbaz to return to her abductor, she escaped and went into hiding with her family
Read more
Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey says he was abused by Pooja Bhatt, calls allegations of abuse against him a ‘sustained defamatory and malicious PR campaign’

OpIndia Staff -
Ranvir Shorey has revealed on microblogging site Twitter that he was abused by Pooja Bhatt, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sophie and Vida, the army dogs, that PM Modi mentioned in his ‘Maan ki Baat’ address

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to the army dog unit as 'The Silent Warriors', PM Modi emphasised on the significance of the canines in Disaster management and rescue operations.
Read more
News Reports

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi urges people to choose Indian breeds while selecting pet dogs in his Mann Ki Baat address

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi talked about Indian dog breeds in service in K9 units of security forces, and asked people to choose Indian breeds as pet dogs
Read more
News Reports

‘No role of consent in marriage and slavery’: Video of Canadian Islamic cleric Shabir Ally justifying marital rape, sex slavery in Islam goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Islamic cleric says that wives and sex slaves have no right to say no for sex to their husbands and owners in Islam
Read more
Crime

23 year old Rahul lynched to death in West Delhi’s Nairana, accused Istihar, Mustaq Ahmed, Shiraj Ahmed and Anish arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A 23-year old Rahul, alias Dhancha, was lynched to death at Nairana in West Delhi on Friday on suspicion of phone theft.
Read more
News Reports

Celebrity drug racket busted in Bengaluru; Three drug dealers arrested, actors, musicians under NCB scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials conducted raids at three places and arrested three drug dealers in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Another ‘love jihad’ from Kanpur: A tale of torture, ‘black magic’, brainwashing and attempts to convert to Islam

Jhankar Mohta -
With the incidents of Love Jihad being on a rise in Kanpur, police has formed an SIT team to probe these cases
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
441,376FollowersFollow
315,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com