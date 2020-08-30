On 9th August, dead bodies of 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees, all members of a family, were found in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. More details have been revealed during the investigation that unearthed the struggle of three brave sisters. They all died after consuming poisonous liquid. The story behind Hindu refugees’ mass suicide has shocked everyone who heard what exactly forced the family to take such a drastic step.

The plight of Hindus in Pakistan is not something that is hidden from anyone. Their problems do not end after they come to India to take refuge. The same happened in the story of Lakshmi, Priya, and Suman of Sindhiani Tehreek, Sindh Freedom Movement Sangad unit. They fought and tolerated every atrocity in Pakistan. Their parents, brothers-in-law and children came to India as refugees with a hope to have a new chance to live peacefully.

The three sisters came to India after sending their family. They got permanent residency for five years and started living in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. However, the network of agents and guarantors was waiting for them as vultures to take advantage of their situation. As per the rule, an Indian can become the guarantor for someone who has come to take refuge in India. However, they all came on a visitor visa and decided to take the help of a leader of migrants who became their guarantor.

The Foreigner Registration Officer (FRO) does not allow residency without a guarantor. After getting permission to stay in India, the family moved to a colony of refugees in Anganwa. According to an exclusive report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the colony head wanted to control the three sisters just like their sisters-in-law. As the sisters-in-law were not living with their husbands, they started the exercise to bring them home.

Struggling to survive with agent-nexus controlling the area

The three sisters were forced to marry to deaf and dumb men. They settled in a field in Dechu that was illegal as their residence was in Jodhpur. By June, the visas of the three sisters and their parents got over. When they applied for extending their residency in India, the application was rejected as the guarantor showed displeasure.

In the end, after all the struggle, the three sisters who fought for the independence of Sindh decided to end their lives. They preferred to embrace death rather than going back to Pakistan. During the investigation, it was revealed that the sisters-in-law were making it difficult for them to stay in India. They filed a police case against the sisters that led to the rejection of their application of extending residency.

According to the family’s relatives, Kewalrm’s wife Dhandhidevi and Ravi’s wife Sharifa here earlier. When Kewalram and Ravi’s aged parents and children shifted to India, they refused to stay with them. The family quarrel led to the fight for child custody. The two sisters-in-law are aunt and niece by relation. Chetan Bhil, the head of the colony, came to India in 2012 with a religious group.

He was the one who gave shelter to the family. However, when the three sisters shifted to India, the dispute started. Gangaram and Bhagchand are the agents who also came from Pakistan. Bhagchand claims that he had helped 2000 migrants to date to get visas. Sunil Bhati is the local leader who agreed to become their guarantor. He was threatening the family after they had arguments with Chetan. It is alleged that the police arrested Lakshmi and abused the family on his complaint.

Police found evidence of abuse

The local DSP allegedly threatened the family that he will send them back to Pakistan. There are allegations that female constables also abused the family. Inspector-General of Police, Jodhpur Range, Navjyoti Gogoi said that the case is sensitive, and they have committed suicide. Lakshmi made a video before her death and wrote everything in her diary. The police are using them as evidence in the investigation.

Police said that they are checking the records based on Lakshmi’s video and diary. Also, they are questioning the people who were named by Lakshmi in the video and her diary. Gogoi said that several pieces of evidence prove that local leaders and police abused the family. He said whoever was involved in the case will be punished as per the law. However, the process will take time.

The ISI angle to the story

Based on the story of Dainik Bhaskar, OpIndia spoke to Omendra Ratnu from the organization Nimitekam. This organization helps the Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan. He denied the news and said that these are all lies that are being spread in the media. He said, under the CAA, the Government of India would grant citizenship to 31,000 displaced people during the Corona period. Thus this news is false.

He said that Pakistan’s ISI does not want Hindus to flee to India. They want to put fear in their minds that they are not safe in India. He said due to such news, many victims in Pakistan have converted to Islam. This is the reason such news run in media. He said the family committed suicide because of personal matters.

Omendra said that the incident neither has any connection to Congress nor any Jihadi link. He claimed that the girl named Lakshmi wanted to dominate the family. She was educated and was very persuasive. In the end, the family was forced to commit suicide. He said there is only one person from the family who is alive. Only his statement should be believed. He said there is an ISI connection to this conspiracy.