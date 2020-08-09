Rajasthan: 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees including five children die in Jodhpur

According to the reports, 11 Pakistani refugees, six adults and five children, living in Jodhpur from the same family have been found dead on Sunday. They were working as farm tenants. The police believe that they died due to poisonous gas, but the exact reason is unclear. Some reports are suggesting that one of the family members who came for Rakshabandhan injected everyone with poison before killing herself. Dechu Police is trying to find the exact reason for the deaths.

The unclear reason of death

The incident took place in the Lodta area of Dechu Police station. Hanumanaram, Station in-charge of the area reached the location to investigate the case. Prima facie, it seems that the family members died due to poisonous gas or by eating something poisonous. All the family members were refugees from Pakistan. According to Navbharat Times, some unnamed sources suggested that a sister of this family came here to celebrate Rakshabandhan. She works as a nurse. She might be behind the deaths of the family members.

One family member was found alive as he slept next to tubewell in the farm. When he came back, he saw that his whole family has died. Police have barricaded the area, and they have called a forensic team to assist in the investigation. The family member who stayed at tubewell during the night is also a potential suspect.

Times Now report suggests that it could also be a case of mass suicide. The site where the deaths took place reportedly smells of pesticide.

Large number of refugees living in villages alongside border

There are a large number of refugees living in the villages alongside Pakistan border. Some communities comprise of refugees only. The police are taking all the necessary steps to finish the investigation quickly. The family had reportedly taken refuge in India in 2012 from Pakistan’s Sindh province and was in the process of getting citizenship of India. Only one family member managed to survive as he was not home last night.