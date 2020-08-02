Sunday, August 2, 2020
This is how the temporary Mandir of Ram Lalla came up in Ayodhya after the demolition in 1992

Temporary Ram Mandir
Baba Satyanarayan Maurya was present at the site temporary Ram Mandir was built at the disputed site.
3

As the date of Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir is coming closer, more stories are surfacing around demolition the disputed structure of Babri Masjid. One such story is of the temporary Mandir of Ram Lalla that was raised in 1992 after the demolition. Baba Satyanarayan Maurya is one of those Karsewaks who were present at the time when the temporary Mandir was built. In a recently published video, he narrated the story briefly how they had to think quickly before armed forces entered the premises to take them away.

Baba Satyanarayan Maurya, famous by the name Baba said, “on 7th December, when they came to know that police is arriving the demolition site in few hours we did not have any way to build the temple quickly. If we did not build a temporary Mandir at the site, it would have still been a disputed land, not the location of Ram Mandir. Bhagwan Ram showed us the path, and we built a small temporary Mandir using the cloth we took with us to make banners.” The temporary Mandir remained in same structure till the time Ram Lalla was shifted recently by Yogi Adityanath ahead of construction of the Ram Mandir.

Before the demolition of the mosque, the Ram Lalla’s idol was placed inside the mosque under its central dome. It was placed by some devotees on a December night in 1949, after which the mosque was locked by the government to prevent any communal violence. Before that, both Muslims and Hindus were worshiping at the site, as a the British government had divided the site into two parts by erecting a fence in 1859. The inner court including the mosque was given to Muslims, while Hindus were allowed to use the outer court. After the mosque was demolished in 1992, the temporary temple, which was basically a tent, was raised to place the idol.

Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge

Baba played an essential role during the Ram Mandir movement. He is the one who gave the famous slogan, “Ram Lalla hum aayenge, Mandir wahin banayenge,” which is still immensely popular among Ram Bhakts. The slogan was used on every occasion in the last 28 years whenever there was a discussion about Ram Mandir. On his social media accounts and Youtube channel, he had shared several rare videos and photographs of the Ram Temple movement.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

On 5th August 2020, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan will take place in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi, Murli Manohar Joshi, sister of Kothari Brothers and many other prominent leaders and saints will be present in Ayodhya for the ceremony. A 22.6 KG brick will be laid down as the foundation stone for the Mandir. The construction of Ram Mandir is becoming a reality because of the historic judgment of the Supreme Court of India on 9th November 2019 in which the court ruled in favour of Ral Lalla Virajmaan and ordered the government of India to provide support for the construction of the Mandir. A trust was formed in February 2020 as per the court’s guidelines.

