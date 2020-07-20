Ram Mandir: PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan on 5th August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed his visit.

Reportedly, an estimated 100-150 guests will be allowed at the said event. The foundation laying ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand temple that is expected to take about 3 years to complete. Kameshwar Chaupal who serves as a trustee of the Ram Temple Trust informed that they are expecting the Prime Minister’s arrival in the temple town of August 5. He added that all government standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to safety against coronavirus will be ensured during the Bhumi Pujan.

As per the report, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are organising meetings to promote the ‘Shubhaaram‘ (commencement) of the Ram temple construction under the leadership of RSS joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal. Chaupal stated that a ‘Rashtra Mandir’ (Temple of the nation) will reflect the national spirit and the Hindu consciousness.

Silver slab to be placed within sanctum sanctorum

Reportedly, a silver slab weighing about 40 kg will be placed within the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Ram temple during the Bhumi Pujan to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed grand #Ramtemple in #Ayodhya during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony, scheduled to be held in the presence of Prime Minister #NarendraModi (@narendramodi) on August 5. pic.twitter.com/IpT6HaSeJI — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 20, 2020

The largest sacred place for Hindus

Chaupal added that the the the holy Ram Mandir will be the biggest sacred site for Hindus, similar to Mecca is for (sacred place for Muslims) and Vatican (sacred place for Christians). Another functionary informed that the ram temple will take about 32 to 36 months to build and will be ready, ahead of 2024 General Elections. As coincidence will have it, August 5 also marks the first anniversary of the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir.