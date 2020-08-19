Faridabad Police has nabbed a sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had reportedly carried out recce of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra house in Mumbai in January this year. 27-year-old Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba belonging to Bhiwani district but currently living in Hisar was arrested on 15th August 2020. He was wanted in murder of one Pravin, a local resident and a gun was recovered from him.

As per reports, a senior police officer has claimed that Rahul had gone to Mumbai in January this year to carry out a recce of his Bandra home to plot his murder. He had also observed Khan’s movements for three days. Reportedly, Rahul was upset over Khan’s acquittal in blackbuck poaching case where Salman Khan was an accused. The plan to murder Salman Khan reportedly could not be executed because of coronavirus outbreak.

In June 2018, the Haryana Police had arrested sharpshooter Sampat Nehra from Hyderabad who had also gone to observe Salman Khan’s movements. Nehra was also working on the directions of the gangster Bishnoi.

As per reports, Rahul has committed four murders in past six months alone. He is now in remand and will be produced in court to demand custody.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been living in Panvel at his farmhouse with his family and friends since the coronavirus outbreak. He will be next seen in reality show Bigg Boss season 14.