Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Dixit has announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury for the publication of his book ‘Nullifying Article 370 and Enacting CAA’. The decision comes after Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw the publication of a book on Delhi riots following outrage by a left-wing online mob.

Announcement: I have terminated my contract with @BloomsburyIndia for my due to be released book ‘Nullifying Article 370 and Enacting CAA’ (20.09.2020 release), and assigned it to @GarudaPrakashan – please do not place pre-orders on the @BloomsburyBooks title now. — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) August 23, 2020

Sanjay Dixit said that his book will now be released by Garuda Prakashan, an international publishing venture focusing on Indic narratives. Garuda Prakashan has confirmed the same on social media and expressed their gratitude towards the author for putting his faith in them.

Thank you @Sanjay_Dixit ji for putting your faith in @GarudaPrakashan.

We will bring this book of yours very soon in the market.

We are going to share the pre-buy link very soon.

Readers! Keep following Garuda your own publishing house🙏 https://t.co/3Jw5OkCmm2 — Garuda (@GarudaPrakashan) August 23, 2020

Several authors have withdrawn their books from Bloomsbury India after the publication house caved into the bullying by liberals, Congress supporters and Islamists. Sanjay Dixit is the latest addition to the list.