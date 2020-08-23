Sunday, August 23, 2020

Punjab: One Khalistani sympathiser arrested from Amritsar for performing prayers at Golden Temple for ‘Referendum 2020’

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani terror sympathiser Gurmeet Singh also shot a video of the prayer he organised at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.
Muzaffarpur: 10-year-old married off to her rapist, given triple talaq

OpIndia Staff -
The girl was ‘married’ to the brother-in-law of her sister on 16th February this year after he raped her, after which she was given triple talaq
Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
‘He had stored gunpowder and other materials at the house’, says the wife of nabbed ISIS terrorist, seeks forgiveness as they have four children

OpIndia Staff -
The wife of the ISIS terrorist said that she had advised him not to do such things, but he had told her that he would not stop.
Tamil Nadu: Hindu Sadhu Saravanan commits suicide after police officer Anthony Michael thrashes and humiliates him

OpIndia Staff -
In a video recorded before suicide, the sadhu Saravanan had said that Sub-inspector Anthony Michael had abused and thrashed him
Author and former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit terminates contract with Bloomsbury, Garuda Prakashan to publish due to be released book

Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Dixit has announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury for the publication of his book ‘Nullifying Article 370 and Enacting CAA’. The decision comes after Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw the publication of a book on Delhi riots following outrage by a left-wing online mob.

Sanjay Dixit said that his book will now be released by Garuda Prakashan, an international publishing venture focusing on Indic narratives. Garuda Prakashan has confirmed the same on social media and expressed their gratitude towards the author for putting his faith in them.

Several authors have withdrawn their books from Bloomsbury India after the publication house caved into the bullying by liberals, Congress supporters and Islamists. Sanjay Dixit is the latest addition to the list.

Kanpur Police takes cognisance of Kanpur triple talaq case, says will record victim’s statement for further investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur police on Sunday said that they will record the statement of the victim, who had earlier had accused the police officer of advising her to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.
Read more

Sharjeel Imam likely to be brought back to Delhi by August 24 from Guwahati

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Special Cell team is in Guwahati to bring back Sharjeel Imam back to national capital
Read more

Delhi police arrest two businessmen who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP through shell companies

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen, Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal run AAP through shell companies
Read more

Kangana Ranaut makes an announcement, will be joining Twitter soon: Watch her video message

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is all set to join Twitter, announcement made via video message posted by her team
Read more
