Actor Sanjay Dutt has announced on his social media account that he is taking a short break for some medical treatment on 11th August. Yesterday, around the time he posted about taking a break, rumours started making rounds on social media that he has been diagnosed with the third or fourth stage of lung cancer. The media reports also suggested that he may fly soon to the USA for further treatment. Dutt’s family is currently living in Dubai.

He was admitted to the hospital on 8th August after complaining about breathlessness. As per the reports, he was tested for Covid-19, but the reports came negative. He then posted on Twitter that he is under treatment at Lilavati hospital and should be home in a couple of days. He was discharged from the hospital the next day.

Sanjay Dutt’s tweet about getting treatment at Lilavati Hospital

As the rumours about his health start to make rounds on social media, his fans and colleagues from the film industry wished him a fast recovery.

Sad News:#SanjayDutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 11, 2020

#SanjayDutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Wishing him speedy recovery. — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 11, 2020

#SanjayDutt reveals he’ll be taking a break from work in order to pursue treatment. The actor was diagnosed with cancer today. wishing #SanjayDutt a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/1iBm0yUJWQ — Chiranjeev Rao (@Chiranjeev_INC) August 11, 2020

Doctor refuses to comment

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Dutt’s doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, refused to make any comment about his health stating doctor-patient confidentiality. However, the paper quoted some source from the hospital who said, “when he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, he [the doctor] ran cancer analysis, and it came positive.”