The Delhi police have made shocking revelations in a new charge sheet filed against radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam. According to it, The former JNU student, accused of engineering Jamia Riots in December last year, ‘desperately’ wanted to turn the Anti-CAA ‘protests’ into a pan-India movement.

“The accused was very desperate to take the protests that level where the leaders of the protestors take the control of the mob in their own hand,” the charge sheet revealed. Sharjeel Imam was in close contact with a member of the radical Islamist outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) who asked him to take part in the Anti-CAA protests as a part of the organisation. As a part of his modus operandi, he had visited Anti-Caa protest sites in Khureji and Seelampur which witnessed widespread violence.

Sharjeel Imam distributed pamphlets and mobilised mobs

The Whatsapp chats of Sharjeel Imam has also exposed how he weaponised ‘misinformation’ in north-East Delhi to further his agenda with the help of local Islamic clerics. Imam mobilised the Muslim community and laid the foundation for a ‘disruptive Chakka Jam’ in Delhi and other parts of India.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sharjeel Imam had visited several mosques and distributed pamphlets in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi and other places with the help of one Mohammed Kasif. His objective was to provoke Muslims to engage in violence, under the pretext of Anti-CAA protests.

Sharjeel Imam booked under UAPA

The new charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 124A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153 (B) (prejudicial assertions), 505 (rumour mongering) and Section 13 of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). On August 25, he was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in another case related to the Delhi riots. Reportedly, Imam was brought back to Delhi from Islam on a productional warrant and then remanded in police custody for 4 days.

The Conspirator behind Jamia riots

Earlier, Islamist Asif Iqbal Tanha admitted to orchestrating a march of 2500-3000 people from the Gate no.7 of Jamia Millia Islamia on December 12. He revealed that Sharjeel Imam gave a provocative speech to encourage ‘protestors’ to execute a ‘chakka jam’ on December 13. Asif confessed to organising a ‘Gandhi peace march’ on December 15 from the Jamia metro station to the Parliament via Zakir Nagar and Batla House. He stated that the purpose of naming it after Mahatma Gandhi was to lure more people into joining the march.