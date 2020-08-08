Tension prevailed in a village in Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh after an idol of Lord Shiva was found vandalised by unknown miscreants. The incident happened in a Shiva Mandir in Sheikhpura Kabiruddinpur village under Atraulia police station.

The Shiva Mandir was constructed by the villages on Gram Samaj land 15 years ago, and a Shiva idol was installed in the temple. The temple does not have a resident priest, and the villagers lock and unlock it. But as a fair takes place at the temple during the Shravan month (July-August), the temple is not locked during this period. Perhaps using that opportunity, some miscreants entered the temple on Thursday night and vandalised the idol.

When the villages saw the incident on the next day, a large number of people gathered near the temple. After the incident was reported with the police, police force along with senior officers reached the spot. Talking to angry villagers, the administration officials assured the villages and the village chief that a new idol will be provided in place of the damaged idol. Saying that anti-social elements were trying to create disturbance in the area, the officials said that the miscreants will be caught soon and strict action will be taken against the culprits, and a new Shiva idol will be installed at the village temple.

Following the incident, the village head lodged a complaint against unknown people. Accordingly, a case was registered on the case at the police station, and a probe has been launched.