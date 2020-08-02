Sunday, August 2, 2020
Updated:

Reports emerge saying Mumbai police ‘inadvertently deleted’ case files of Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager’s suicide, Mumbai police deny the claim

OpIndia Staff

Mumbai police
Sushant Singh Rajput(left), Disha Salian (right), images via Huffpost and Amar Ujala
0

The mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput is becoming murkier with every passing day. In a shocking revelation, the Mumbai police have reportedly said that they ‘inadvertently deleted’ the folder containing the case details of Disha Salian, the former manager of the actor. But later Mumbai police denied the allegation, and said that all documents related to the death are available with them.

Disha had committed suicide five days prior to Sushant’s death. The Mumbai police have supposedly deleted the investigation details by mistake. As per reports, the Bihar police had emphasised on the need to reopen the case of Salian’s death to unearth the possible links with Sushant Singh’s death.

When the Bihar police went to the residence of Disha Salian, they did not find anyone to record her statement. While preliminary reports suggested her death as a case of suicide, Mumbai police later claimed that it can be a case of ‘accidental death.’

The mysterious call received by Mumbai Police team

When the team went to Malwani police station in Malad to inquire about Disha Salian, the investigation officer of the Mumbai police had shared the details but later claimed to have ‘inadvertently deleted’ case details. Reportedly, the change in the stance of the Mumbai police team was observed after they received a ‘call.’ When the team from Bihar offered to help retrieve case files, the Mumbai police refused them access to the laptop. The Bihar police will also find the key maker who opened the locks of Sushant’s house, after his mysterious death.

Mumbai police refutes ‘delete’ claim

After the media reports claiming that Mumbai police has deleted the case files of Disha’s death appeared, the Mumbai police came forward to deny them. Officials of the Malvani Police Station said that no files related to Disha Salian’s death case have been deleted and that they have everything on record. All documents are also available with them.

“The case is under investigations. Several statements are taken and family has given no complaint against anyone,” officials of the police station said.

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput denies Disha being the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer has denied that Disha was the actor’s manager, saying that she was yet to join him. However, according to the lawyer, Disha committed suicide on the same day that Rhea had left him. He further claimed, “The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput’s secretary died by suicide whereas she had not even joined yet. The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant’s anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha’s death case and constantly checked Google because of it.” The lawyer has labelled it as a case of abetment of suicide.

Mother of Disha Salian rules out potential connection

According to her mother, there is no connection between her death and that of Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time.”

