Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home News Reports Tatra Truck scandal: Defence Ministry suspends all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private...
News Reports
Updated:

Tatra Truck scandal: Defence Ministry suspends all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year

Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML.

OpIndia Staff
Tatra Truck Scandal: Defence Ministry suspends dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Pvt Ltd for one year (representational image courtesy: deccanherald.com)
148

The Defence Ministry has imposed a one-year ban on all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited in relation to the Tatra truck scandal wherein former Army Chief General VK Singh had put up allegations of bribery.

The suspension has been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Any dealing with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Ltd have been debarred by the Defence Ministry for at least a year.

The Defence Ministry in its letter cites two FIRs by the CBI RC AC1 2012 A0004 dated 30th March 2012 and RC AC1 2012 A0014 dated 19th October 2012. Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML. As per reports, it is believed that the state-run corporation was participating in a multi crore acquisition programme by the Indian Army when the ban has been imposed.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstatra trucks, tatra truck scandal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

Specials K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.

Zero loss Kapil Sibal: Targets Rahul Gandhi after media reports, retracts after Rahul Gandhi ‘personally assures’ there was no need to outrage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Kapil Sibal castigating the Gandhi scion had attracted resentment from several Congress loyalists

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Tatra Truck scandal: Defence Ministry suspends all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year

OpIndia Staff -
Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir residents protest against Pakistan-China dam construction on Jhelum river

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in PoK.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Celebrity manager Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death and internet calls were made through it
Read more
News Reports

NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint against police officer Anthony Michael for allegedly torturing the children of deceased Sadhu Saravanan

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR took cognisance of the complaint filed against Anthony Michael filed by Legal Rights Observatory.
Read more
News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Police officer Anthony Michael beat up Sadhu Saravanan as his activities prevented conversion of Hindus, claims Hindu Makkal Katchi

OpIndia Staff -
Police officer Antony Michael has abetted Sadhu Saravanan to suicide as he felt latter was hindering conversion efforts by church, claims political party.
Read more
News Reports

Madam has to continue until the election takes place: Congress Working Committee member KH Muniyappa

Jinit Jain -
The 7-hours-long meeting of the CWC decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the party in her capacity as interim Congress president
Read more
News Reports

Determined to become Gandhi and Mandela, Prashant Bhushan repeats that he stands by his remarks undermining faith in the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court of India had granted Prashant Bhushan a time window of 3-4 days which ends today .
Read more
News Reports

The drama continues as Congress leader writes a letter in blood to Sonia Gandhi: Read what he wants

OpIndia Staff -
Sandeep Tanwar, an Ex Congress candidate from Delhi Cantt., wrote a letter in blood, asking Sonia Gandhi to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as party president.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,608FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com