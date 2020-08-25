The Defence Ministry has imposed a one-year ban on all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited in relation to the Tatra truck scandal wherein former Army Chief General VK Singh had put up allegations of bribery.

The suspension has been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Any dealing with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Ltd have been debarred by the Defence Ministry for at least a year.

The Defence Ministry in its letter cites two FIRs by the CBI RC AC1 2012 A0004 dated 30th March 2012 and RC AC1 2012 A0014 dated 19th October 2012. Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML. As per reports, it is believed that the state-run corporation was participating in a multi crore acquisition programme by the Indian Army when the ban has been imposed.