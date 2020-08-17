Monday, August 17, 2020
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC worker Humayun Kabir dies in an explosion while making crude bombs

The police have reportedly stated that the deceased man Humayun Kabir has a criminal record and had been arrested several times in the past.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old TMC worker named Humayun Kabir died after sustaining grave injuries during an explosion caused while making crude bombs at the roof of his house, reported The Hindustan Times. The incident took place in the Shamshergunj area in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

As per the report, the 10-year-old son of Humayun was also injured in the explosion. According to sub-divisional police officer of Jangipur, Prasenjit Banerjee, Kabir was fatally injured while trying to make crude bombs. He informed, “Preliminary investigation shows that Kabir was making bombs on the roof of his house.” Banerjee further stated that the explosion was accidental and that a probe has been initiated into the matter. Reportedly, no arrests have been made in there case so far.

According to the locals, a loud explosion took place on Saturday night at 9 pm, post which they rushed to Kabir’s house. Reportedly, they discovered his blood-soaked body on the roof of his house. The deceased’s mother, Kachinur Bewa, informed that the explosion took place after they had dinner.

Kabir had a criminal history; mother denies charges

Dismissing the allegations of bomb-making levelled against her son, Kabir’s mother claimed, “My son was not associated with any criminal activity. We suspect that someone hurled a bomb at our house.” However, cops had revealed that Kabir was involved in several criminal activities in the past and had been arrested many times. The police officials suspect that the family hid the bomb-making materials in a bid to remove evidence.

TMC distances itself from the incident

Humayun Kabir was a part-time labourer at a nearby Bidi factory. Following his death, the Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from the incident. The spokesperson of the party in Murshidabad, Goutam Ghosh, said that no TMC worker was involved in the incident. “We have requested the police to probe the matter impartially,” he was quoted as saying.

