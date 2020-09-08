Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Home News Reports UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

It is worth noting that former Congress party President Rahul Gandhi, with no credible issue to attack Modi government, has time and again resorted to the Centre of shielding the fugitive economic offenders such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and others.

OpIndia Staff
UK court denies secret hearing plea of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay in Nirav Modi extradition case
Rqhul Gandhi with Abhay Thipsay(L), Nirav Modi(R)
5

The Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday dismissed a plea from diamantaire Nirav Modi’s defence counsel to hold the next deposition of its witness, former high court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay, away from the public glare.

The defence team of fugitive Nirav Modi led by Claire Montgomery asked judge Samuel Goozee for a secret hearing of Abhay Thipsay or impose reporting restrictions on the proceedings so he does not become subject of criticism like the previous time.

The defence counsel argued in the court that Thipsay in May had to face a “disgraceful attack” by Prasad in a press conference and suffer from the “very hostile reporting” in the mainstream media. She contended that her clienr feared that another public deposition might unleash another flurry of attack against him.

However, the British judge cited the precedents to claim that circumstances did not justify the secret hearing of the case or putting a curb on the media reporting. He mentioned that the Congress leader had not declined to provide further evidence in the case.

BJP attacked Abhay Thipsay for appearing as witness for fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi

- Advertisement -

Congress leader Thipsay had to bear the brunt of backlash last time when he told the UK court via videolink from India in May that the Indian government’s charges against Nirav Modi would not hold up in an Indian court. The next day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called a press conference and mounted attack against the Congress leader.

“There is overpowering suspicious circumstances from which we can infer that the Congress is trying its best to save and bail out Nirav Modi,” Ravi Shankar Prasad sharply noted in a press conference in May while accusing Thipsay of working at the behest of Congress to save Nirav Modi.

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi for shielding Nirav Modi while Congress leader Abhay Thipsay appear as witness for Nirav

It is worth noting that former Congress party President Rahul Gandhi, with no credible issue to attack Modi government, has time and again resorted to the Centre of shielding the fugitive economic offenders such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and others. Rahul Gandhi went so far as to draw an “uncanny similarity” between PM Modi and Nirav Modi in the run up to his campaign for General elections 2019, in which he disastrously failed. While the Congress leader attacks PM Modi for allegedly helping the offenders, his party members such as Abhay Thipsay appear as witness in the case for Nirav Modi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsabhay thipsay, abhay thipsay congress, judge abhay thipsay rahul gandhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

OpIndia Staff -
The counsel of Nirav Modi had demanded the UK court for placing curbs on media reporting of the case or mandating secret hearing saying that Congress leader Abhay Thipsay had to bear the brunt of criticism the last time in May
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more

Comparing threat to Deepika Padukone during Padmaavat with Kangana is wrong on multiple levels. First being, Shiv Sena

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Comparing threats to Deepika by Karni Sena during release of Padmaavat and Kangana by Shiv Sena is like comparing apples to oranges

As multiple cases of Love Jihad emerge in Kanpur, Bajrang Dal activist explains how the racket really works

OpIndia Explains Jhankar Mohta -
Though the widespread liberals and leftist are sceptical and hesitant in accepting this issue, 'Love Jihad' exists

PoK residents chant anti-Pak and anti-China slogans in Muzaffarabad to protest against dam construction by China and Pakistan. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protests and torch rally took place in Muzaffarabad against dam construction on the Neelam-Jhelum River

‘Chinese troops tried to close-in on our forward posts, fired shots to intimidate’: Indian Army refutes China’s claims

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China had accused India of crossing the LAC and firing shots. Indian Army has refuted the claims.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
News Reports

The Butterfly Effect: How riots in Sweden led to ex-Muslim atheists engaging in a bitter online brawl with Hindus and how their masks fell...

K Bhattacharjee -
Armin Navabi, the founder of Atheist Republic, made an obscene tweet on Goddess Kali, which stirred the hornet's nest on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.
Read more
News Reports

Killer TikTok: How teens used the app to post suicide videos, film killer stunts and glorify antisocial behaviour

OpIndia Staff -
TIkTok has been banned by the Government of India along with 58 other other apps for posing a threat to national security.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer claims her interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is ‘consequence of love’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer refers to the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput as 'witch-hunt'
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

OpIndia Staff -
The counsel of Nirav Modi had demanded the UK court for placing curbs on media reporting of the case or mandating secret hearing saying that Congress leader Abhay Thipsay had to bear the brunt of criticism the last time in May
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: ‘I will not be able to work here, I am in pain,’ wounded staff weeps as relatives of one Tashinara Bibi attack...

OpIndia Staff -
"I want that no hospital worker ever gets assaulted as I did. I am in intense pain," the victim told the reporters
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Comparing threat to Deepika Padukone during Padmaavat with Kangana is wrong on multiple levels. First being, Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Comparing threats to Deepika by Karni Sena during release of Padmaavat and Kangana by Shiv Sena is like comparing apples to oranges
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching case: Maha govt affidavit in SC opposes CBI probe, wants petitioners to be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
The SC is hearing the plea seeking a court-monitored or CBI investigation into the Palghar lynching case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As multiple cases of Love Jihad emerge in Kanpur, Bajrang Dal activist explains how the racket really works

Jhankar Mohta -
Though the widespread liberals and leftist are sceptical and hesitant in accepting this issue, 'Love Jihad' exists
Read more
News Reports

PoK residents chant anti-Pak and anti-China slogans in Muzaffarabad to protest against dam construction by China and Pakistan. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Protests and torch rally took place in Muzaffarabad against dam construction on the Neelam-Jhelum River
Read more
News Reports

‘Chinese troops tried to close-in on our forward posts, fired shots to intimidate’: Indian Army refutes China’s claims

OpIndia Staff -
China had accused India of crossing the LAC and firing shots. Indian Army has refuted the claims.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for assaulting, abusing actress Samyuktha Hegde for wearing a sports bra while working out

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday evening, actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were working out at the Agara lake when congress worker Kavitha Reddy had lad a mob to assault and abuse them.
Read more
Crime

Indore: 10-year-old girl killed by 11-year-old boy over the death of a pet mouse, losing at mobile games

OpIndia Staff -
11-year-old boy kills a 10-year-old girl by smashing her head with a stone.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,606FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com