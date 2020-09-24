Thursday, September 24, 2020
ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

Speaking to OpIndia, Bhandari said that Verma even broke his goggles and phone.

OpIndia Staff
Pradeep Bhandari slapped by ABP News journo
291

ABP journalist Manoj Verma manhandled and slapped Republic TV journalist and psephologist Pradeep Bhandari while reporting from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bhandari said that Verma even broke his goggles and phone. “They are like hooligans,” he said.

“I was punched for asking drug-related questions. Maybe because of their falling TRP which is 14. These are all dalals who don’t ask questions. Mumbai Police also asked me to speak softly,” Bhandari said.

Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal where he was manhandled by the ABP News journalist.

