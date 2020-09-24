ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

ABP journalist Manoj Verma manhandled and slapped Republic TV journalist and psephologist Pradeep Bhandari while reporting from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

जानते है महाराष्ट्र में सच बोलने की क़ीमत क्या है?

कार्टेल के नामी-गिरामी चेहरे जैसे-जैसे एक्सपोज़ हो रहे है, उनका ग़ुस्सा और बढ़ता जा रहा है।जब पुलिस से भी काम नहीं बना तो आज NDTV और ABP के गुंडे पत्रकारों को मेरे पास हाथपाई करने भेज दिया। लेकिन मैं टूटने वालों में से नहीं हूँ। pic.twitter.com/z2fvH2KkUK — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) September 24, 2020

Speaking to OpIndia, Bhandari said that Verma even broke his goggles and phone. “They are like hooligans,” he said.

“I was punched for asking drug-related questions. Maybe because of their falling TRP which is 14. These are all dalals who don’t ask questions. Mumbai Police also asked me to speak softly,” Bhandari said.

Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal where he was manhandled by the ABP News journalist.