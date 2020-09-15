Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Updated:

Actress Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC as compensation, slaps notice at the civic body

In her amended plea, Ranaut alleged that the BMC's decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut
Image Credit: Outlook
Actress Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to spare the Maharashtra Government who came down hard on her for speaking her mind. Alleging that the BMC’s unlawful decision to demolish her property was the result of the ongoing feud between her and the Maharashtra government, Kangana Ranaut has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court.

In the amended petition, the ‘Queen’ actress has sought a compensation of Rs 2 crores the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for “illegal” demolition at her bungalow.

Demolition of the bungalow of Kangana Ranaut part of Maharashtra govt’s vendetta politics

In her amended plea, Ranaut alleged that the BMC's decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

The actor had approached the court after BMC at the behest of the Uddhav Tackeray-led government in Maharashtra, on September 9, demolished her property in Bandra worth crores, within just 24 hours of a ‘stop work’ notice and at a time when such demolition activities have been prohibited by a High Court order.

A division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla had stayed the demolition, saying that the civic body’s actions seemed “malafide” (having dubious intentions).

BMC’s action violated Bombay HC’s order

However, until then, the BMC had already demolished at least 40 per cent of the property on the ground that some illegal alterations were carried out at the property without permission. The demolition drive which was carried out by the BMC was in violation of the order of the Bombay High Court that directed the government, Municipal corporations and other authorities against carrying out any demolition, eviction and holding auctions of attached properties across the State of Maharashtra till September 30.

The BMC did not take prior permission from the court as required by the March 19 order. It is to be seen whether contempt charges will be slapped against the BMC for not complying with the order of the High Court.

The court is slated to hear the matter on September 22.

Searched termsKangana vs Shiv Sena
