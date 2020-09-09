Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Kangana Vs Maha govt: Bombay HC stays BMC’s demolition drive on actress’ property, asks to file reply on her petition

The BMC did not take prior permission from the court as required by the March 19 order issued against demolitions during a pandemic situation. It is to be seen whether contempt charges will be slapped against the BMC for not complying with the order of the High Court.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay High Court stays demolition of Kangana's property
Kangana Ranaut, Courtesy: Outlook India
352

The Bombay High Court has passed a restraint order against the demolition drive being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on actress Kangana Ranaut’s property and has asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition.

Parts of property already demolished

The BMC had, however, already demolished parts of the property on the ground that some illegal alterations were carried out at the property without permission. The demolition drive being carried out the BMC was in violation of the order of the Bombay High Court that directed the government, Municipal corporations and other authorities against carrying out any demolition, eviction and holding auctions of attached properties across the State of Maharashtra till September 30.

BMC’s action was in violation of Bombay HC’s order?

In an earlier order, the Bombay High Court had directed the Municipal Commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai as well Municipal Commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra to consider issuing a general directive not to demolish, evict and/or hold auctions of attached properties for a specified period. The High Court passed the order for preventing individuals aggrieved by any of the above-mentioned acts of the Municipal Corporations from rushing to the court seeking restraint order.

The court also said that in case Municipal corporations in some extraordinary situations or for compelling reasons are required to take any such action, they must first get the necessary orders from the court. The restriction on carrying out any demolition, eviction or holding auction of attached properties was later extended by the High Court till September 30, 2020, by an order passed on August 31, 2020.

The BMC did not take prior permission from the court as required by the March 19 order. It is to be seen whether contempt charges will be slapped against the BMC for not complying with the order of the High Court.

Kangana Ranaut is facing the wrath of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government for voicing her opinion against political leaders and the governance of Mumbai. Shiv Sena has been trying to project her criticism of the government as a criticism of the Maratha pride.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

