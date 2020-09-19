Saturday, September 19, 2020
‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

Payal Ghosh made the allegations during an interview with ABN Telugu and again on Twitter, appealed to Prime Minister Modi for action against the filmmaker and said that he forced himself upon her.

OpIndia Staff
Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment
Image Credit: Times of India
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and told that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses are very common in the movie industry in order to make her comfortable about the whole situation. Payal Ghosh said that Anurag Kashyap is a ‘f***ing hypocrite’ for speaking on matters of women empowerment and the patriarchy.

‘I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez. He said it was okay and all the actresses who worked with him such as Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, they are just a call away,’ Payal Ghosh stated. Apparently, Anurag Kashyap told her, ‘Whenever I call them, they come running and suck my c**k (penis)”.

Payal Ghosh said that she was uncomfortable with the whole thing and managed to get away by saying that she will return and they will have a ‘good time’ but she wanted to go away at that moment. She said that until the moment she could manage to put a stop to it, ‘everything happened’. Anurag Kashyap apparently told her that physical relationships are very normal.

‘…The next day he called me again. He said he wanted to discuss something with me. I went to his place, he was drinking whiskey or scotch, whatever I don’t know. It was smelling very bad. It could easily have been charas or ganja, drugs I don’t know, I don’t have any idea about it but I am not stupid,’ Payal Ghosh stated. Then, they went to the other room where the incident allegedly happened.

Anurag Kashyap is yet to respond to the allegations. Payal Ghosh made the allegations during an interview with ABN Telugu and again on Twitter, appealed to Prime Minister Modi for action against the filmmaker and said that he forced himself upon her. She had recently said that she was Sushant Singh Rajput’s gym buddy and found it difficult to believe that he had committed suicide.

Searched termsAnurag Kashyap
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

