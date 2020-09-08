Adhyayan Suman has posted a series of tweets and asked everyone not to drag his name in the ongoing turmoil within Bollywood. He has been actively raising his voice in support of Sushant Singh Rajput along with several other celebrities, media personalities, and netizens, including Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami. Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would investigate Kangana for allegedly taking drugs based on DNA’s interview with Suman in 2016.

Suman said that his name has sprung up because of an interview that he gave in 2016. He asked everyone to stop speculating and dragging him in the toxicity. “I have not filed any case against anybody! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life! Please, please, I have moved on! Let me be!”

My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be ! — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

Adhyayan Suman further said that media channels are frantically calling him. “I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say. I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels, and now I am sorry I have nothing to say!” he added.

Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

Please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now Iam sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

Suman’s interview with DNA in 2016

In his interview with DNA in 2016, while talking about the spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan Suman, ex-boyfriend of Ranaut, made some shocking allegations. He said that Kangana invited him to do drugs. He also alleged that Ranaut was involved in black magic and forced him to sit with her in some puja. The interview has now started making rounds again after Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned it as the base for probe against Ranaut.