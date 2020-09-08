Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Let me be’, Adhyayan Suman says after Maharashtra Home Minister drags him into Maha...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Let me be’, Adhyayan Suman says after Maharashtra Home Minister drags him into Maha govt vs Kangana standoff

In his interview with DNA in 2016, while talking about the spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan Suman, ex-boyfriend of Ranaut, made some shocking allegations.

OpIndia Staff
Adhyayan Suman Kangana Ranaut
Adhyayan Suman posted tweets asking people to not include him in the toxicity (Image: Deccan Chronical)
12

Adhyayan Suman has posted a series of tweets and asked everyone not to drag his name in the ongoing turmoil within Bollywood. He has been actively raising his voice in support of Sushant Singh Rajput along with several other celebrities, media personalities, and netizens, including Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami. Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would investigate Kangana for allegedly taking drugs based on DNA’s interview with Suman in 2016.

Suman said that his name has sprung up because of an interview that he gave in 2016. He asked everyone to stop speculating and dragging him in the toxicity. “I have not filed any case against anybody! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life! Please, please, I have moved on! Let me be!”

Adhyayan Suman further said that media channels are frantically calling him. “I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say. I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels, and now I am sorry I have nothing to say!” he added.

Suman’s interview with DNA in 2016

In his interview with DNA in 2016, while talking about the spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan Suman, ex-boyfriend of Ranaut, made some shocking allegations. He said that Kangana invited him to do drugs. He also alleged that Ranaut was involved in black magic and forced him to sit with her in some puja. The interview has now started making rounds again after Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned it as the base for probe against Ranaut.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKangana Ranaut
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more
Law

Justice V. Parthiban makes landmark observations, says ‘bursting of crackers is an integral part of Diwali festival’: Read details

Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan -
Justice V. Parthiban, Madras High Court has caught the bull by the horns and concluded that Mr A. Balaji was unfairly and unjustly denied the benefit of employment for bursting crackers on Diwali
Read more

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

The Butterfly Effect: How riots in Sweden led to ex-Muslim atheists engaging in a bitter online brawl with Hindus and how their masks fell...

K Bhattacharjee -
Armin Navabi, the founder of Atheist Republic, made an obscene tweet on Goddess Kali, which stirred the hornet's nest on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.
Read more
News Reports

Killer TikTok: How teens used the app to post suicide videos, film killer stunts and glorify antisocial behaviour

OpIndia Staff -
TIkTok has been banned by the Government of India along with 58 other other apps for posing a threat to national security.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Let me be’, Adhyayan Suman says after Maharashtra Home Minister drags him into Maha govt vs Kangana standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Adhyayan Suman requested on social media not to use his 2016 interview against Kangana Ranaut amidst the ongoing controversy.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more
News Reports

‘Naughty’ China has an epic meltdown, posts a message to India with 5 exclamation marks

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times has been venting hot air against India for months now, since the Galwan standoff began.
Read more
Law

Justice V. Parthiban makes landmark observations, says ‘bursting of crackers is an integral part of Diwali festival’: Read details

Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan -
Justice V. Parthiban, Madras High Court has caught the bull by the horns and concluded that Mr A. Balaji was unfairly and unjustly denied the benefit of employment for bursting crackers on Diwali
Read more
News Reports

‘Bureaucracy rules India, PMO can belong to our boys and girls for next 35 years,’ Zakat Foundation implores Muslims to join civil services

K Bhattacharjee -
Zakat Foundation President Syed Zafarf Mahmood was willing to give up Ram Janmabhoomi in return for reservations for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media wrongly attributes quotes to NSA Ajit Doval, MEA calls out the falsehood

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese media outlets had attributed comments to NSA Ajit Doval amidst the ongoing border standoff in India's Ladakh
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

South Korean firm PUBG removes Chinese Tencent games from the Indian Franchise, says it respects Indian govt’s security concerns

OpIndia Staff -
India had recently banned popular game app PUBG by China's Tencent Games. PUBG owner South Korean firm eager to make amends and remove the Chinese company from publishing.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,669FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com