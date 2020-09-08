Mumbai Police has decided to launch a probe into alleged consumption of drugs by actor Kangana Ranaut. The Home Minister of the state, Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will investigate Kangana for allegedly taking drugs.

As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min pic.twitter.com/4ztVcqtP71 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

“As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

In an interview to DNA in 2016, Adhyayan Suman had said that his ex-girlfriend Kangana has forced him to take drugs.

Deshmukh had earlier stated that Kangana has ‘no right to stay in Mumbai’.

The faceoff between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Kangana was triggered after the latter compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Azaadi graffiti seen on the streets of the city, and the subsequent inaction of the Mumbai Police.

The ‘Queen’ actress has been subjected to threats of violence, and even derogatory words by Shiv Sena leaders. Sanjay Raut had called her ‘haramkhor ladki’ while Pratap Sarnaik had threatened to ‘break her mouth’.

Kangana to be given Y-category security

After the open threats of violence against Kangana by ruling party leaders, the actress had appealed for security to the centre and Himachal Pradesh government. As per reports, the centre has approved Y-category security for her. She had earlier announced that she will reach Mumbai on September 9.

Shiv sena leader Sanjay Raut calls Kangana “haramkhor ladki”

Earlier, Kangana had claimed that the Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had allegedly threatened her from entering Mumbai. The Shiv Sena spokesperson even called Kangana Ranaut as “haramkhor ladki” in an interview with a news channel. When his comment drew flak from several quarters, Raut coined a new definition of the abusive word, saying in Maharashtra “haramkhor” means “naughty” and “dishonest”.

BMC officials raided Kangana’s office premises

Besides ad-hominem attacks, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Yesterday, the distraught actor had shared videos on Twitter, alleging that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had raided her office premises and threatened to demolish her property the next day.

She further stated that BMC officials have forcefully taken over her office and are measuring up things and harassing her neighbours. “What that madam has done you all will now have to pay for it,” the BMC official told the neighbour, she said. Kangana further informed that the BMC might be demolishing her property tomorrow.

The Shiv Sena and the Mumbai Police have been facing constant criticism for misusing the state apparatus to derail investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajpur case.

The so-called drug consumption probe against Kangana comes at a time when Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea and many others are under probe by the Narcotics Bureau for alleged usage and selling of drugs.