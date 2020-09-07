Monday, September 7, 2020
Actress Kangana Ranaut granted Y-category security ahead of Mumbai visit by Union Home Ministry, thanks Amit Shah

"I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please", Kangana had earlier stated. Shiv Sena leaders including Sanjay Raut and Pratap Sarnaik have been issuing threats and derogatory statements against the actress.

Actress Kangana Ranaut granted Y category security: Reports
A week after actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her lack of faith in the Mumbai police and urged the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government to provide her personal security, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has granted her Y-category security. The actress will be provided with 11 security personnel, including commandos.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring her personal safety. In response to a tweet by Times of India journalist Bharti Jain, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “This is a testimony to the fact that no nationalist voice can be suppressed by any fascist. I am grateful to Amit Shah ji. If he wanted, then he would have instead advised me to fly to Mumbai on a later date. But, he had the grace to protect the daughter of India and safeguard her pride and respect. Jai Hind. “

Kangana had earlier stated that she will reach Mumbai on September 9.

Himachal Pradesh CM assures security for Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had assured Kangana Ranaut of providing security on Sunday. While speaking to reporters, he said, “Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It’s our duty to give her security. I have told the Director-General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly.” He further informed, “Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9, we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state and elsewhere too if needed.”

Kangana Ranaut had expressed fear for life

On August 31, the actress stated that she was scared of the Mumbai police more than she feared the movie mafia goons. She had urged the Centre and the State government to provide her security, prior to her promise of exposing the Bollywood drug-mafia nexus. She wrote, “I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”

Shiv Sena’s attack on Kangana

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia.’ Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.

Shiv Sena leaders, already facing public criticism over their handling of the Sushant Singh death case, had been very vocal against Kangana, to the extent to issuing direct threats and using derogatory words. Sanjay Raut had called Kangana has “Haramkhor ladki“. Earlier, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had stated that if Kangana sets foot in Mumbai, Sena ‘warriors’ will break her mouth. Sena workers have been taking processions against the actress, falsely accusing her of ‘defaming’ Mumbai, and were even seen hitting Kangana’s posters with slippers.

