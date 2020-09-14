28-year-old biker dies after a metro rail barricading falls in Mumbai, video goes viral

The carelessness of Mumbai Metro authorities took the life of a motorcyclist and seriously injured his pillion rider. A 28-year-old biker was reportedly killed after a metro rail barricading fell on him. The biker and his pillion rider came under the wheels of a truck coming at speed from behind.

#WATCH a 28-year-old pillion rider of a bike died after a metro rail barricading fell off on the running vehicle & biker and it’s pillion came under the wheels of truck passing by on the road in Kandivali. @mumbaitraffic @RoadsOfMumbai @MumbaiMirror @MMRDAOfficial @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/lBkTeCfoV1 — Vallabh Ozarkar/वल्लभ/ولبھ (@VallabhMIRROR) September 12, 2020

In the un-dated 20-second video that was captured on a CCTV, it was clearly visible that there was dense traffic at the spot and the majority of the vehicles were moving at speed. The accident took place in Kandivali at Western Express Highway. One of the riders died on the spot while the other rider was seriously injured.