On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug trafficking in India and the film fraternity.

“I want to bring the attention of the Parliament to an important issue. We know that cases of drug trafficking and drug addiction are on the rise in the country. There is a conspiracy to destroy the lives of Indian youth through the distribution of lethal drugs. I am saddened to say that the neighbouring countries have a role in this conspiracy,” he emphasised.

Ravi Kishan continued, “Every year, drugs are trafficked from China and Pakistan through Punjab and Nepal. And drug addiction is a serious problem even in our film industry. Our government is taking strong action against people involved in the drug trade. NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) is doing very good work. Actors are considered role model in India but the problem of drug use is rampant in the industry.”

“I want to urge our government to nab the accused as soon as possible and curb the drug abuse with an iron hand. I request the government to ensure the failure of the conspiracy of our neighbouring countries to destroy the youth of this country,” he reiterated.

Drug consumption and peddling in the movie industry

The allegations of rampant drug trafficking and consumption in the movie industry had come to the for when chats of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were reported by media portals. The NCB had filed FIRs in the case and several of the alleged traffickers have been arrested.

Two actresses, and several people from the Kannada Cinema industry have also been arrested by the Karnataka Crime Branch over accusations of drug usage, peddling and consumption. Multiple raids were conducted by the CCB to nab large stashes of narcotic substances. Allegations have also been levelled against several political leaders.

In a shocking disclosure, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta had consumed narcotics substance. Sushant’s friend Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s names have also been mentioned by Rhea during her interrogation. Following the disclosure, NCB officials are set to summon at least 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations.