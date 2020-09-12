Saturday, September 12, 2020
NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

Rhea has reportedly revealed names of celebrities from the industry including actors, producers and directors for their alleged involvement in the drug cartel.

OpIndia Staff
Sara Ali Khan (L), Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar's Party (M) and Rakul Preet Singh (R)
7

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case has now taken another interesting turn as the accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly disclosed to the probe agency about few Bollywood celebrities who procured and consumed drugs.

According to the reports, Rhea Chakraborty revealed to the agency that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. In her statement to NCB, Rhea had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.  

Rhea has reportedly revealed names of celebrities from the industry including actors, producers and directors for their alleged involvement in the drug cartel.

Rhea says Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh consumed drugs

In a shocking disclosure, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta had consumed narcotics substance. Sushant’s friend Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra names have also been mentioned by Rhea during her interrogation.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who had acted alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. In her confession, Rhea disclosed to NCB that Sara had accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput and other friends to Thailand.

Following the disclosure, NCB officials are set to summon at least 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. These celebrities, also include some ‘B-grade’ actors, who have been accused of consuming and procuring drugs.

Reportedly, the NCB officials have recovered electronic devices and phone data which establishes Bollywood connection of the drug cartel. The NCB has now prepared a dossier to summons all the suspected celebrities in the coming days.

NCB may summon Karan Johar

The Narcotics Control Bureau may also launch an investigation into an alleged drug party held at Karan Johar’s house on July 30, 2019. 

The video of the party at Karan Johar’s residence had gone viral on the internet. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had tweeted the video alleging that several actors in the video were in ‘drugged state’.

The video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. However, most of the actors, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar had rubbished the allegations.

Interestingly, a few weeks back, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is spearheading a movement against drug mafia in the Bollywood, had dropped a bombshell by revealing that there were rumours that several Bollywood actors consumed drugs and were ‘cocaine addicts’.

Kangana Ranaut also demanded the government to carry out a blood test for drugs on actors, directors amidst the rumours of them being severe drug addicts. The national-award-winning actress had alleged that there were rumours that a few Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik, director Ayan Mukherjee were cocaine addicts.

