The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly unearthed the international links of the alleged drug scandal involving actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Souvik Chakraborty and other drug peddlers.

In an interview with the Outlook magazine, NCB Director Rakesh Asthana has informed that the central agency is speeding up the probe in the case. He revealed that the drug syndicate of the film industry could be the ‘tip of the iceberg’. Asthana stated that the investigation has exposed the ‘international’ connections of the drug racket to Dubai and terror organisations. He stated, “Drugs were procured for rave parties and the funds were used for narco-terrorism.”

According to the NCB Chief, ‘curated marijuana buds’ sell for upto ₹8,00,000/kg in the international market. He added that the role of Rhea Chakraborty cannot be overlooked in the drug racket and drug peddlers cannot be pardoned. Asthana emphasised that Bollywood stars are role model for the youth and it can have a bad influence on them. He informed that NCB has knowledge about the drug abuse in Bollywood parties and that the agency is currently gathering more evidence.

80% Bollywood stars on drugs, claimed Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed to the NCB that 80% of Bollywood stars are on drugs. In her statement, Rhea had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. She had also stated that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta had consumed narcotics substances. The names of Sushant’s friend Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had also been mentioned by Rhea during her interrogation.

- Advertisement -

Reportedly, the NCB officials have recovered electronic devices and phone data which establishes Bollywood connection of the drug cartel. The NCB has now prepared a dossier to summons all the suspected celebrities in the coming days.