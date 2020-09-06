The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress has decided to woo young voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections next year. To do that, the Congress party will now be organizing a quiz competition on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

According to the reports, the Congress party will be conducting a state-wide quiz competition on Rajiv Gandhi’s personality and achievements. The quiz competition will be held online on September 13 and 14, a senior party leader said.

Speaking to the media, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said that the preparation for the quiz competition will enable participants to know more about the personality and achievements of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He added that the competition is meant for youngsters in the age group of 16-22 years.

Till now over 5 lakh aspirants have registered themselves for the competition, Singh added. He said that all the frontal organizations of the party have been given responsibility for this.

“We are expecting more than 20 lakh youths to participate in the competition,” he said.

Further, the Congress leader added that through this quiz competition, the party will establish communication with these youths. Explaining the rationale behind the quiz competition, Singh said, “Party leadership is of the view that youths should come forward. Thanks to the bad policies of the BJP government, the youths are envisaging a dark future in the current circumstances.”