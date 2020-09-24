Amidst the criticism against the ruling Shiv-Sena led Maharashtra government over its inability to limit the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has now resorted to a dangerous campaign to promote ‘self-medication’ in the state.

With cases rising in almost every corner of the state, the Shiv Sena seems to have shed its responsibility to provide health care facilities to the ailing patients in the state and has now started a new campaign – “My Family My Responsibility” to inform the suspected coronavirus patients regarding the self-medications for the Chinese pandemic.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had launched the “My Family My Responsibility” campaign in which the government would conduct a door-to-door survey for tracing and treating patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness and educating the citizens on safety measures to break the transmission of the virus.

It is pertinent to note that Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in the country with more than 12 lakh people tested positive for the pandemic and more than 33,000 people have died due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an e-poster in the name of Shiv Sena leaders has gone viral on social media platforms, under which they are advising the coronavirus patients to take prescriptions suggested by the Shiv Sena leaders.

Image Source: Dr Amol Annadate

The poster was shared by Twitter user Dr Amol Annadate to urge the Maharashtra CM to not promote self medication. Through this poster, which has WHO logo and pictures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers, the Shiv Sena leaders advise the suspected coronavirus patients to take self-medication. The Shiv Sena leaders have prescribed Hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, C and Zinc tablets for the symptomatic coronavirus patients.

For people with breathlessness, the campaign prescribes Dexona-5 mg and in case of fever, it advises to take Dolo 650 mg. Similarly, in case of throat pain – Cetirizine 10 mg and the drug Brozedex for patients who suffer from cough.

The detailed poster is being circulated by the Shiv Sena corporator Sujata Patekar and her husband Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh of Magathane Udesh Patekar.

The posters also ask people to have ayurvedic kadha, hot turmeric milk, hot water and immunity booster supplements under other “essential guidelines”.

The Shiv Sena leaders also urge people to maintain hygiene and social distancing while asking people to avoid smoking, alcohol and tobacco.

It is important to note that self mediation at the time of a pandemic could be dangerous and fatal for patients who may have other health complications. However, the Shiv Sena, in a shocking act of recklessness has now opted to give free advise to the people of Maharashtra to follow ‘self-medication’ procedures.